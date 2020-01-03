HSE Warning: Flu season will continue for another five weeks

The HSE has warned that flu season is expected to last another five weeks. There had been a major spike in flu cases just before the Christmas holidays.

It is believed that 22 people have died this flu season and a further 45 people are currently in ICU.

Experts say flu season peaked last week but this has yet to be confirmed.

They have urged the public to stay inside and away from work or school if they’re displaying signs of the flu.

Symptoms include a sudden fever that is typically 38.3 degrees Celsius (101 degrees Fahrenheit) or higher, body aches, headache, chills, and fatigue. These initial symptoms will be followed by respiratory distress like a dry cough and a runny nose.

Full recovery usually takes between five and seven days.

Typical symptoms of the flu include:

Fever

Headache

Sore throat

Congestion

Cough

Chills

Body aches

Tiredness

Weakness

Its important to know the difference between a cold & #Flu A flu normally comes on suddenly and will leave you feeling exhausted Visit https://t.co/JyBtOBasiA for tips on how you can treat colds and flu Get the flu vaccine its #YourBestShot to prevent flu pic.twitter.com/l9rWJ9jeV8 — HSE National Immunisation Office (@HSEImm) December 30, 2019

Experts recommend that those suffering from the flu to drink plenty of fluids and get plenty of rest. You can take painkillers to ease symptoms if necessary. Antibiotics will not do much to help with the flu because the cause is viral and not bacterial.

There is still time to get the flu vaccine, so if you are in one of the at risk groups then make an appointment today. It takes up to two weeks before the vaccine becomes fully effective, so it’s advised to get the vaccine before incidence of flu reaches peak levels.