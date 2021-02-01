Win €5,500 worth of champagne and flowers for your wedding

So many couples around the world were sadly forced to cancel and postpone their big weddings last year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and social-distancing restrictions.

With all of the last-minute cancellations, quite a lot of engaged couples were left devastated and significantly out of pocket. Having to call off your wedding doesn't come cheap — they don’t call them ‘non-refundable deposits’ for no reason after all.

That’s why we couldn’t be more delighted to hear that Aldi have launched such a special competition for soon-to-be wed couples across the country.

The competition was launched today by well-known personality, Bonnie Ryan, who herself has had to postpone her wedding this year.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day and the most romantic time of the year, Aldi wants to treat one lucky couple by providing them with the flowers for their wedding and Champagne to the value of €5,500!

That’s not all though — Aldi will also provide an expert florist to assist preparations for the wedding day. Think beautiful bouquets for the ceremony and bridal party, as well as celebratory bubbles for all of your guests at your drinks reception.

To enter, all you need to do is;

Follow @Aldi_Ireland on Twitter on February 1.

Share “How it started vs How it’s going” pictures of your relationship and a short description of yourselves with #AldiWeddingAisle

That’s it! Entries will close at midnight on Wednesday, February 10.

Wayne Rowlett, Account Manager at JZ Flowers said, “We have been supplying flowers to Aldi since 1999 and when we heard about this competition, we jumped at the chance to get involved! To be able to bring some joy to a couple’s wedding day after the year we have all had is something we’re really looking forward to being able to do, the very best of luck to everyone that enters!”