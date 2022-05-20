How to treat and care for your dry, damaged or frizz-prone hair

If you suffer from dry, damaged or frizz-prone curly hair then you’re not alone. I myself have quite thick hair which can be a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, you have plenty of options when it comes to updos and voluminous styles. However, on the other hand, there really is quite a lot of maintenance to keep on top of.

If you fall short on your hair-care routine, you’re sure to suffer the consequences — say hello to split ends, frizzy, untamable curls and dry, damaged hair.

As Gabriella Strano of Curl Maven says, “A really common hair type throughout Europe, especially here in Ireland and the UK, is having fine hair, but a lot of it! Although the hair can become dry, frizzy and brittle, it also gets easily weighed down.”

“So we need lightweight, moisturising products that are hydrating without being heavy. And that’s exactly what this newest launch from Klorane is – featuring the nourishing and repairing hero ingredient: Organic Cupuaçu.”

Famed hair-care brand Klorane have launched a new hair-care trio of products which were developed with all the goodness of the Amazon rainforest and enriched with Organic Cupuaçu butter to create a replenishing ritual for very dry, damaged hair and all curly hair patterns.

The spotlight has recently been shining on exciting ingredient Cupuaçu as the perfect active ingredient to nourish and restore hair that is very dry, damaged or curly by nature.

Organically grown and harvested from the Amazon rainforest, Cupuaçu butter is rich in fatty acids Omega-6 and Omega-9 which offer ultra-nourishing properties. These highly nourishing active ingredients preserve the water found naturally in the epidermis and hair fibres making it an essential moisturiser that offers deep-down hydration.

Here’s the run-down on the fabulous new products from Klorane:

Klorane Nourishing and Repairing Shampoo with Organic Cupuacu butter €12.50

Cleanse and Nourish: Fortified with wholesome Organic Cupuaçu Butter, this natural shampoo gently cleanses, deeply nourishes and helps strengthen damaged hair fibres with intensive moisture and shine-enhancing nutrients. Hair is softer, smoother, shinier and easier to style — ideal for very dry, wavy, curly, frizzy or coily hair.

Klorane Nourishing and Repairing Conditioner with Organic Cupuacu butter €13.50

Detangle and Protect: This intensive conditioner with 96% natural-origin ingredients helps to detangle, deeply nourish and strengthen very dry, damaged hair all the way down to the tips. Lightweight but powerful, it helps to reduce frizz while restoring manageability and strength. Enriched with Organic Cupuaçu butter this hero conditioner is the perfect ally to redefine and intensify natural curls.

Klorane Nourishing and Repairing 3-IN-1 Mask with Organic Cupuacu butter €18.00

Deeply Repair: This 3-in-1 Nourishing & Repairing Mask for very dry and damaged hair intensely nourishes, fills in gaps between the keratin and helps strengthen the ends of frizzy and coily hair. It is enriched with nourishing Organic Cupuaçu Butter with a unique composition of rich fatty acids, including Omega-6 and 9.

The mask also contains x4 times more Organic Cupuacu Butter than the Organic Cupuaçu conditioner. Rich and creamy, its powerful restorative properties help to detangle knotty hair, maintain long-lasting hydration, and give hair an instant shine. It can be used 3 ways: as in-shower treatment, an overnight mask or for the driest hair, as a leave-in cream.

Klorane products will be available from Irish pharmacies nationwide and online at Millies.ie.