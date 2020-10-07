How to remove mould from a bathroom



Are you fed up with the appearance of your bathroom with mould and mildew making its way up the bathroom walls and grout? If you’re trying to find home remedies to ward off mould and/or mildew – we’ve got you covered. This guide will show you how to remove mould from a bathroom using natural mould/mildew killers and how you can prevent it.

What You’ll Need

Many commercial mould and mildew removers contain harsh chemicals that can be toxic and dangerous. Not to mention that these products may contain ingredients that will damage surfaces in your home and bathroom. Instead, there are lots of natural ingredients that you can use to create a DIY mould remover.

Here are some natural ingredients that will help:

● Vinegar

● Borax

● Baking soda

● Hydrogen peroxide

● Citric acid (lemons, grapefruit)

● Tea tree oil

● Citrus seed extract

DIY mould remover – these are the DIY solutions that can be used:

– Vinegar solution

Vinegar kills mould spores, bacteria, and viruses. It works best if it is not diluted.

Pour 2 cups of vinegar into a spray bottle and add 5-7 drops of essential oil.

You can also add ¼ cup of water to the mixture, however, it will reduce the potency of the vinegar.

– Baking soda paste

In a medium-sized bowl mix 3 cups of baking soda and 3-5 tbsp of water to create a spread paste. Spread this paste with a silicone spatula or plastic scraper, let it sit for a few minutes, and wipe clean with a damp cloth.

You can also make a baking soda spray. You would need to dissolve the baking soda in water or a water and vinegar mixture. Once it is dissolved pour into a spray bottle. Spray on the molded surface, after 10 minutes scrub the surface and wipe with a damp cloth.

– Hydrogen peroxide solution

Pour hydrogen peroxide in a spray bottle. You should allow this to sit for at least 10 minutes before scrubbing clean. Remove any remaining mould spores with a damp cloth. You can add vinegar to the spray bottle to create a potent disinfectant and mould remover. Keep the bottle of the mixture away from light exposure, because it is known to reduce the potency of hydrogen peroxide.

– Citrus solution method

This method can be created using a couple of different formulas. You can use citrus seed extract or squeeze juice from citrus fruit, preferably grapefruit or lemon.

In a spray bottle, combine 2 cups of water with 20 drops of extract or the juice from 2 lemons or 1 grapefruit. Spray this mixture directly on the mold and do not rinse.

– Tea tree oil solution

Tea tree oil is just as versatile as baking soda paste. In a spray bottle, combine 2 tsp of tea tree oil with 2 cups of water. Spray the mold directly and let it sit without rinsing.

Preventing Bathroom Mould

After you remove mould from the bathroom, you want to take the necessary steps to prevent and control it in the future. The best way to do this is to understand what attracts mould and mildew. The answer is a damp, dark, warm, and humid environment. Use the natural mould remover solution methods to keep the growth of bathroom mould at bay.

● If you notice leaks in the bathroom, repair them.

● Look for water damage in and around the house. If you have mould in other areas in the home it can spread and contaminate other areas in your home.

● Minimise moisture around the home.

● Perform regular cleaning and disinfecting of the bathroom and kitchen.

● Keep a spray bottle of vinegar by the shower. Spray the shower and tub after each shower.

● Use a dehumidifier in the home to control humidity.

● Poke holes in small containers filled with baking soda and place in the bathroom. This will help absorb moisture, as well as act as a deodoriser.

Shower Screen

When tackling mould in the bathroom, you should make sure to clean your shower screen, if neglected, this can be a thriving environment for mould and mildew to grow.

Limescale on your shower screen can lead to mould, bacteria, and fungi growth if not cleaned. This is why you need to make sure you regularly clean your shower screen thoroughly. The best way to clean the calcium carbonate deposits on your shower screen is with the vinegar solution method.

Bathroom walls

Bathroom walls, especially the shower walls will need regular attention also. Spray the vinegar solution on the walls and let sit for a few hours. Wipe clean with a damp cloth, for the grout use a brush to scrub the mould away.

Bathtub

Just like you need to make sure to clean your shower screen, you also need to make sure to scrub your bathtub frequently. To clean the bathtub you should scrub away the soap scum. This can be done by spreading baking soda paste all around the bathtub, letting it sit for 5-10 minutes, and taking a damp cloth and wiping clean. After you wipe the tub clean, spray vinegar solution around the tub and the shower walls.

If you have soap scum buildup that needs to be scrubbed, cut a grapefruit or lemon in half and sprinkle salt on baking soda on the cut half and scrub the tub. After scrubbing, rinse the tub and spray with the vinegar solution.

It’s important to remove mould from your bathroom since it is both unattractive and harmful to your health. If you follow these simple tips, it will help you tackle bathroom mould safely and efficiently using natural, DIY mould removers. If you feel you need professional help, contact mould remediation experts.