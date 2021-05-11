How to prepare for your first hair appointment after lockdown

It’s been a long time coming ladies, but salons are finally back open in Ireland again, after what feels like a lifetime!

With hairdressers being closed for so long, there’s bound to be quite a few changes put in place, in order to guarantee everyone’s safety and make sure all Covid guidelines are being followed.

If you’re a bit nervous for your first appointment back, or unsure about what to expect, then don’t worry. We’ve heard from industry experts all about what protocols have been put in place, and what we should do as clients to make their job easier.

Great Lengths

Great Lengths Ireland educator and salon owner of Streetlife Hair, Edwina Hayes, says, “One of the most important things is to give your stylist a good recent history of your hair and desired look beforehand. This cuts down consultation time and ultimately time in the salon chair. Have you done a box dye to cover greys? Have you chopped off the ends yourself? Make sure to tell your stylist!”

On getting colour done, Great Lengths educator, Aileen Barnby from Barnby & Brennan said, “I’ve asked clients to arrive with their hair freshly washed from the night before or morning of just so we can see the exact colour. It’s harder to see colour if the hair is on day 3 and full of dry shampoo!”

Great Lengths educator Maria Vaughan, salon owner at Urban Angels Hair suggests, “Bring your earphones and download a good podcast or a meditation app. It can be uncomfortable and hot to talk in a mask so it might be best to have something good to listen to during your appointment.”

Salon tips & guidelines;

Wear a mask. It’s very simple and safe. It protects your stylist and it protects you.

Be responsible. If you feel sick or you have a cough, don’t attend your appointment.

Be patient. Stylist’s will be getting used to the new regulations and safety measures in place so things may take longer than usual. Extra cleaning and specialised rotas will be in place. Many stylists are also extending working days and hours to accommodate their clients so be mindful of that.

Leave coats and bags at home or in the car when you can. The coat/cloakroom areas in salons have been removed to avoid minimal contact.

Bring your own tea, coffee or water as most salons are advised not to offer refreshments. Alternatively check with your salon if they are still offering refreshments if you bring your own travel mug.

Bring a good book, your own magazine or download an audiobook or podcast. Magazines won’t be available in salons any longer.

Don’t be late. Or early. Salons are under massive pressure to get through a backlog of clients so keep to your timeslot. You may have to wait outside if you’re early as there may be a limit on numbers allowed in the salon.

Be prepared to use card payments – avoiding cash payments is best for the time being.

Enjoy yourself! It’s been months since you sat in the salon chair!!

