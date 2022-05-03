How to nourish your skin from within & increase your collagen levels

Looking after our skin and making sure we have a foolproof skincare routine should become one of our top priorities as we get older. However, with all the creams and oils, lotions and potions on the market, finding the most effective, nourishing products can be quite a challenge.

That’s why we were only too delighted to hear about the Swedish Collagen collection, which is a new liquid and skin nutrition supplement that helps reduce fine lines, wrinkles along with boosting your skin from within!

Swedish Collagen is a pioneering skin care brand that produces high-quality beauty products, developed to prevent wrinkles and give new strength to your skin using a completely unique formula.

Inside each product you will find all the key ingredients to give you more radiant and firmer skin. The range is made up of four hero products that are filled with up to 12,500mg of collagen per dose along with a host of other active ingredients including hyaluronic acid, vitamins, and minerals to strengthen collagen production in the body and boost skin, hair and nails.

Their unique formula is focused on skin nutrition and what your body needs to generate collagen. Each product contains 15 active ingredients including D-Biotin, Vitamin C, B12 and D3, that interact to increase collagen levels within the body and prevent the formation of wrinkles.

The Collagen Deluxe and Repair supplements contain a high concentration of hydrolyzed marine collagen Type 1 and 3, which are particularly important for skin elasticity, with Collagen Vegan containing a high concentration of equivalent vegan protein.

Prices range from €32.95 to €62.95, depending on what package you opt for and all products from the range are said to have a natural taste of wild berries.

Swedish Collagen is now available from Daisybelle.ie, McCauley Health & Beauty Pharmacy, McCabes Pharmacy and leading pharmacies nationwide.