How to make McDonald’s Sausage and Egg McMuffin at home

Is anyone else missing McDonald's a little bit too much? Us too.

Luckily, they've come to the rescue by releasing the recipe for their Sausage and Egg McMuffin so you can re-create it at home.

What better way to keep those taste buds satisfied in lockdown!

To make the classic breakfast you will need an English muffin, 75g of sausage meat, eggs, American cheese slice and a potato (or frozen hash browns.)

Check out the recipe guide below:

1. Toast the English muffin until golden brown

2. Season the sausage meat with a pinch of salt and pepper then shape into balls. Flatten into patty shapes and cook under pre-heated grill for 6-7 minutes on each side.

3. Brush the inside of a metal ring with a little oil and place in a small frying pan. Pour in just enough water to cover the base then bring to the boil. Crack the eggs into rings, cover the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes.

4. Layer the patty and egg on top of a slice of cheese.

5. To make a hash brown, grate the potato into a bowl. Mix in an egg then season with salt and pepper. Heat a glug of oil in a pan then add spoonfuls of the mix. Flatten and cook until golden brown on both sides.

6. Tuck in!