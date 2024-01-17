How to give yourself a luxurious-feeling facial at home

Giving yourself a facial at home is a relaxing way to rejuvenate your skin without the hefty price tag.

Not only is this the perfect way to spend a chilled out self-care evening after work or at the weekend, your skin will thank you for giving it the nourishment it needs, meaning you’ll be glowing from the inside out!

Take the time to invest in your skin and turn this into a ritual you do when your face is breaking out or looking a little dull.

Treat yourself to a spa-like experience so you can fully unwind after a busy day with our step-by-step guide below.

Create the perfect setting

To start off, we recommend getting into your comfy clothes and wrap up in your most cosiest dressing gown. Collect all of the items you’ll need and create a calming setting with relaxing music and a nice scented candle. Make sure to tie your hair up and out of your face with a headband so it doesn’t get in the way of your facial.

Cleanse

Make sure to double cleanse your face to make sure any make-up you were wearing is removed and to wash away any impurities from the day. To feel the full effect of a double cleanse, start off by using an oil-based cleanser before moving onto a water-soluble or foaming wash.

Exfoliate

Next, use a gentle scrub to remove any dead skin cells from your face. Use circular motions all around the face to really give your skin some TLC.

Steam

Boil water in a kettle or on the hob and transfer to a large bowl. Feel free to add any essential oil you like if you want to add an extra calming effect. Carefully hold your face above the water with a towel around your neck to trap in the steam. Be careful not to burn yourself with the water. Steam your face for 10 minutes to really open up your pores.

Mask

Choose a face mask that suits your skin type and apply evenly all over your face. If you have dry skin, opt for a hydrating mask or if your skin is breaking out, look for a face mask with healing properties such as salicylic acid. Follow the instructions for your face mask to see how long you should leave it on for and relax while it treats your skin.

Massage

Rinse off the face mask carefully and apply a toner and/or serums you like to use to give a hydration boost to your skin. With clean hands, gently give your face a massage with the knuckles of your fingers, a face roller or gua sha. Work up your neck, around your jawline and on your cheek bones to give a firming effect to the skin.

Moisturise

Lastly, pop on your favourite moisturiser to lock in all the goodness you’ve just applied to your face and prepare to receive compliments on your glowy skin!