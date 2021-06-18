How to get the ultimate versatile beach waves look this summer

This summer, we’re ready to go anywhere at the drop of a hat. Any invitation that’s coming our way, we’re taking it up after the year that we’ve had. We’re dying to get out and go as many places as possible – sightseeing, staycationing, brunch with the girls, date nights…we’re doing it all. And that means we need versatile looks to take us from day to night, from the beach to the bar.

And the ultimate versatile hairstyle? Effortless, beach-chic wavy hair.

From voluminous bounce, tousled tresses, undone ponytails to chic, model off duty curls – laissez-faire, wavy locks are the stuff that Monday morning beauty dreams are made of. And Be Almaí’s Wave styling wand is the ultimate in perfectly imperfect textured vibes, adding a coiffed curl to the hair can elevate any look. Embrace dreamy, undone styles and textured, bombshell bouncy locks this Summer with Be Almaí, pronounced BE (Bee) AL (The AL from almond) MAÍ (May), the newest, Irish owned brand to hit the market.

The brainchild of top Irish hairstylist Caroline MacMahon of Hidden Hair in Co. Tyrone, Be Almaí is the results of years working in the industry, yearning to create a product that satisfies both client and stylist alike, putting the peerless power of a professional, salon-approved styling tool in the hands of discerning Irish women, making it an undisputed, beauty industry gamechanger.

The brand puts haircare and quality first and foremost, with the initial release centring around the perfect tools to create bouncy, beautiful hair in an instant, making it a must-have to add to your hair repertoire.

The stylishly designed and ultra-sleek gold chrome interchangeable 1” / 25mm and 1.25” / 32mm wand gives you the ultimate control when it comes to creating voluminous waves at home, sure to rival that of a Victoria Secret Angel while adding pizzazz to your everyday hair routine.

Its 360-degree swivel cord, LCD Screen Display and adjustable temperature settings, from 120 degrees to 230 degrees, give you complete control, allowing you to heat style at a lower temperature, protecting your hair from excessive heat damage, meaning you can style your tresses at home with ease.

The interchangeable barrel eliminates frizz and seals the hair cuticle to create smooth and shiny waves while the infrared heat locks moisture into the hair shaft, protecting the cuticle against damage with every twist of hair, ensuring it glides through with the utmost ease – preventing unnecessary tugging and leaving your locks more stylish and sleeker than you could have ever imagined.

The Wave Styling range also includes the Be Almaí Boar Brush (RRP €13.49) and Styling Comb (RRP €11.49), the ultimate additions to your styling and day to day brushing routine.

The Wave Styling Range is available separately or as a bundle. The Full Wave Styling Set, including the Wand, Brush and Comb is €109.99 while the Boar Brush and Comb duo set is €22.99.

The Be Almaí Wave Styling Range is available to buy on bealmai.com and stockists nationwide.