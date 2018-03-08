How sad? This is how often adults say ‘I love you’ to their mums

While, yes, we do like pampering our lovely mums on Mother's Day, sometimes one of the sweetest gifts to receive is the simplest: telling them how much you love them.

Leading up to this heartwarming holiday, a recent poll has found that the average British adult says 'I love you' to their mum 12 times a month.

If you think this number is a little low, then you're not alone. 51 percent of women polled believe they should tell their mothers they love them more.

On the other hand, 41 percent of men thought they should say those three little words to mum more often.

According to research, which carried out on the behalf of Pizza Express, adults on average tell their mums they love them five times a month in person, three times over text, twice via WhatsApp, and finally twice on social media or in a greeting card.

Of course, millennials often use technology to transmit these messages of love. 37 percent of British 18 to 34-year-olds say 'I love you' to their mothers on WhatsApp, Closer reports, while 29 percent choose to do so on their favourite social media sites.

And, a number that breaks our hearts, 15 percent of the 2,000 people polled say they never tell their mums they love them.

Whether we say those three little words or not, we can still sometimes end up taking our mothers for granted, with 58 percent of adults saying that they're definitely guilty of this.

As well, if you're a mum to a young teenager and you're not feeling the love from them, don't be worried. Over a quarter of respondents admitted that they were most ungrateful for their mothers between the ages of 13 and 16.

Hmm, for some reason we have the sudden urge to call up our mothers and tell them just how much we love them!

Are you surprised at all by these numbers?