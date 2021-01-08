How Rosanna Davison can tell her identical twin baby boys apart

Former Miss World winner Rosanna Davison and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed the birth of their identical twin boys last November, who have been the perfect baby brothers to one-year-old Sophia who was born via gestational surrogate the previous year.

While there’s no doubting that Rosanna has been finding parenthood challenging, now that she’s a mum to three young and needy babies, she’s also been loving every minute of it, sharing special family moments with her devoted followers on social media.

However, when it comes to telling her twin boys apart, the 36-year-old mum admits that it’s not always easy. “I have a little bit of a confession to make,” Rosanna started by saying on her Instagram Stories on Friday afternoon.

“When we’re tired, when it’s dark in the room it can be difficult to tell the boys apart. They’re absolutely identical apart from the fact that Hugo here is slightly smaller than his brother Oscar.”

“So I came up with a way to tell them apart, as recommended by other twin mums,” Rosanna added, revealing the unconventional method she’s been using.

“He’ll probably be pretty p**sed off at me when he’s older, but I’ve bought some special toxic-free, child-friendly nail polish to paint on a couple of Hugo’s fingers in this very fetching turquoise colour, just in case there’s any confusion, we can tell our sons apart.”

She then went on to off her son’s freshly manicured nails, which we must admit suit him quite well.