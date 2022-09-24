How drinking plenty of water can help your skin remain youthful

Most people overlook the power of drinking a proper amount of water every day. Drinking water everyday has many positive effects on your health and skin – which is, of course, the biggest organ in your body is skin.

Your skin serves as a safeguard and filter from the many impurities in the air, it conserves lipids and water, and helps your body maintain its core internal temperature. The healthiest and most natural way to maintain youthful skin is to drink plenty of water every day.

If you're struggling to feel the motivation to drink more water, then have a read through just some of the ways water helps your skin to etain its youthful glow:

Clean water makes all the difference

One way that drinking plenty of water can help skin remain youthful is to have pure clean water. This can be achieved by installing something like a Brita under sink filter system. This kind of system filters the water before it gets to the faucet. It also removes much more contaminants compared to other filter types. Drinking pure, filtered, and quality water will make a real difference.

Bye-Bye Dark Bags Under Eyes

Drinking plenty of water can help skin retain it's youthful glow is by reducing dark circles under eyes. Eyes that are puffy could be a result of many things such as ageing skin, an excess of alcohol consumption, stress, smoking, and / or poor eating habits. Drinking plenty of water will help to reduce the effects and as such will lesson those dark circles by flushing out the toxins that are in your system. This will result in the levels of salt concentration around the eye area to decrease. If you eat a high sodium diet, the likelihood of waking up with puffy eyes the next morning are high. Drinking lukewarm water is a great addition to your day, and will help reduce the effects.

Sagging Skin Removal

Drinking plenty of water can help with sagging skin – if you lose an excess of body fat quickly or go through major weight loss you may end up with sagging skin. IT has been found that over time, drinking plenty of water will tighten your skin. This will happen gradually if you are consistent with drinking an appropriate amount of water, and with this, the skin will look healthier and more youthful.

Lucky Number 7

Another way that drinking plenty of water can help skin remain youthful is by keeping a proper pH balance. In order to maintain a proper pH balance, an individual must drink ample amounts of water. The pH of any substance is between zero and fourteen. Fourteen has the highest level of alkaline and zero is very acidic. The exact pH value of water is seven and this value if considered neutral. If you want healthy and younger looking skin, drinking enough water to ensure your pH value is neutral or in the middle is very important.

Wrinkle Remover

Drinking plenty of water can help skin remain youthful in that it can reduce wrinkles. If you consume water and remain hydrated this will help to keep the elasticity of your skin strong. Also, drinking ample amounts of water will help to decrease the likelihood of having scars, wrinkles, and soft lines. It is a greater challenge for the body to keep water as you age, so make sure you are consistent with your consumption to keep your body and skin hydrated.

Hydration Equals Great Elasticity

And finally – drinking plenty of water can help skin remain youthful as it helps to maintain elasticity. If you are dehydrated, you will notice a lack of elasticity of your skin. Here is a quick trick to test the elasticity of your skin. Lightly pinch your cheek and pay close attention to see if it bounces back at you. If your skin does not bounce back, it's likely you are dehydrated.

With all of this in mind, the question is now how much water should I drink in a day? The amount of water one should consume may vary based on different elements. These elements include height, weight, metabolism, amount of physical activity, and your daily routine. T

he daily recommended amount is between five to eight glasses of water. Athletes or individuals who exercise daily may need to drink more than the recommended amount. This is because individuals who partake in physical activity are likely needed to replenish what was lost during that time. Your skin can greatly benefit from drinking water and once you get in the habit, it will become second nature!