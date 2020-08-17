How Chrissy Tiegan found out about her surprise pregnancy

Chrissy Tiegan and John Legend surprised us all when they revealed that they’re expecting their third baby, last week. However, what they didn’t tell us, was how unexpected this pregnancy was to them too.

Model and celebrity chef, Chrissy Tiegan took to Twitter over the weekend to explain how she found out about her pregnancy, following her breast implant removal surgery which took place in June.

“I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative… A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I’ve taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before.”

After struggling to get pregnant naturally for years, Chrissy believed it wasn’t possible for her. “I promise you, I never ever ever ever ever thought I could,” she tweeted.

“So, the morning of John’s album release, he wakes up at 3am to do Good Morning America. I woke up with him and was like ‘Man, I should take my monthly test to be disappointed…’ I was not disappointed. But I was scared shitless. Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.”

“So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn’t think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt… bad.”

“But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt,” Chrissy concluded.

Chrissy and John conceived their two eldest children, Luna, aged-four, and Miles, aged-two, through in vitro fertilization (IVF), and when asked how they reacted, Chrissy put it simply, “Luna is very, very excited. Miles, not so much. Jealous!”.

Giving hope to anyone else struggling with fertility, Chrissy stated, “I hope this gives anyone out there some hope. IVF was an amazing choice for us to be able to make. So hard, but we got two beautiful monsters out of it.”