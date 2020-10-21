How can you help Irish charities this Christmas?

Christmas 2020 is looking very different from previous years, and without the bustling shops and Santa’s grotto visits, how can we make sure Christmas is still Christmas? It’s important to remember what is at the core of all these Christmas traditions; and that is giving. As corny as it sounds on a Christmas card, the festive season does inspire people to think of others, and although we can’t be in the presence of loved ones, we can use this generosity to help someone truly in need.

Everyone is feeling the pinch from Covid-19 but none more severely than Irish charities, and this is a time when their services are needed more than ever so why not try channel the festive giving spirit? A great idea that you can suggest in your workplace is to participate in ‘Gift Back’. ‘Gift Back’, created by Marketing Network Group, is a newly launched initiative to encourage companies to gift their Christmas party funds to charity.

Charities that are already on board include Blossom Ireland, Crosscare, DEBRA Ireland, ISPCC Childline, Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, Laura Lynn and Peter McVerry Trust.

You can donate to as many of your beloved charities as you like! Companies interested in supporting ‘Gift Back’ can email creative@giftback.ie to get access to the unique ‘Gift Back’ logo to show support. Why not suggest to support ‘Gift Back’ in your workplace; it could change someone’s Christmas.

Visit www.giftback.ie for more information.