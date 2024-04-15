How a personal quest for IBS relief turned into a health tech start-up

April is recognized as IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) Awareness Month, aiming to increase understanding of this complex and common condition. Up to 15% of the population is estimated to be affected by IBS, but it is often underdiagnosed. Regis Asseman, the founder and CEO of Guthealth.care, has struggled with IBS for most of his life, searching for effective long-term solutions. This lifelong quest led him to partner with licensed dieticians, psychologists and fitness experts to create a unique, holistic digital platform for IBS and gut health that currently helps IBS sufferers worldwide.

"I personally struggled with IBS and felt frustrated with the limited solutions offered by traditional medicine. After extensive research and gaining firsthand experience, I realized that a holistic approach utilizing nutrition, psychology and fitness was crucial for effectively managing IBS. This led me to create Guthealth.care, a comprehensive digital platform that guides individuals through the process of making dietary adjustments, managing stress and making lifestyle tweaks to keep their condition in check,” – says Regis Asseman.

Guthealth.care offers an innovative approach, providing a multi-faceted, holistic and fully digital gut health care platform. With a special focus on individuals suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), the comprehensive approach brings together dietary guidance, stress management techniques, lifestyle modifications and personalized support—all accessible through a user-friendly digital platform. By addressing the unique needs of IBS sufferers through a combination of innovative tools and evidence-based strategies, Guthealth.care is on a mission to empower individuals to take control of their digestive health so they can live their lives to the fullest.

Kristina Zalnieraite, Guthealth.care Head of Dietetics & Medical Affairs, says: "As a practitioner, I've seen a significant rise in the number of patients struggling with digestive issues, especially gut-related problems, over the past few years. This increasing trend stresses the immediate need for better solutions to address these issues. To help patients with IBS and other gut health problems, I've joined Guthealth.care. Our objective is to understand the complexities of these conditions and offer effective solutions that are accessible, affordable and easy to use. The digital aspect of our program is essential since we want to make it available to everyone who needs it, no matter where they are located.”

To cater to the needs of individual patients with different backgrounds and symptoms, Guthealth.care designed diverse programs:

IBS care program offers direct access to Guthealth.care team of experts and guided treatment. Despite being a digital program, Guthealth.care’s experts provide one-on-one consultations to all participants. These consultations are conducted by certified dietitians, clinical psychologists and gut-directed fitness experts who analyze each patient's situation and develop a tailored action plan to help them achieve their health goals. This program is perfect for those who need first-time guidance,a more personalized approach and accountability.

IBS care online course offers must-know educational content, practical tools and everyday hacks for those living with this chronic condition. From dietary tips, IBS-friendly recipes, guided meditation to gut-directed yoga poses, this course is meticulously crafted by accredited experts, trained in the management of IBS for individuals seeking to effectively manage life with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).. The course is designed for self-paced learning and available through Guthealth.care digital platform 24/7. It can be accessed from anywhere on a computer or mobile device. Each module is designed to provide participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate life with IBS confidently.

IBS-focused movement sessions include yoga classes and gut-directed fitness. Led by experienced instructors who have a deep understanding of the mind-body connection, these sessions offer participants a unique opportunity to cultivate balance and harmony from within. The sessions are available live with a trainer or on-demand through our digital platform.

Mindfulness and stress management sessions incorporate Progressive Muscle Relaxation, hypnotherapy and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy. The brain and gut are connected through a two-way communication pathway called the brain-gut axis. Emotional factors such as stress and anxiety can affect gut function, leading to changes in the digestive system's motility and sensitivity. Guthealth.care provides psychological support live with clinical psychologists or on-demand through our digital platform. to restore balance to this connection.

To enroll in one of the programs or learn more about the platform, visit Guthealth. care official website to book a free discovery call,