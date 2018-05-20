House hunters warned of new scam targeting vulnerable Dublin renters

Dublin renters have been urged to look out for a new scam that has been doing the rounds on property letting websites.

The con artist behind the scam post ads for unavailable properties and tries to gain the interested party's trust by sharing his drivers licence and a picture of himself. Both items of identification has been stolen from another person.

Fake contracts outlining the terms and conditions of the letting have also been sent to prospective tenants.

The scam first came to the attention of the Garda after the man whose identity had been stolen reported the crime.

It seems the man handed over his details when the criminal posed as a prospective tenant.

According to Independent.ie, at least one fake advertisement was posted on Daft.ie by the scammer for a three-bedroom property in Dublin 4.

The con artist demands two months rent before, as well as a deposit, before the property can even be viewed.

These types of scams have resulted in many desperate renters handing over thousands of euros for lettings that don't exist.