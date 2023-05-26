Hot stuff: the 55 best summer essentials 2023

All this glorious sunshine is making us giddy with excitement for the summer, and whether we’re jet-setting off to far flung lands or embracing an all-Ireland staycay, we want to make the most of it by looking and feeling our very best.

From customisable, eye-catching faux glows to maintaining hydrated sun-kissed skin; protecting our tresses under the sun to keeping pesky travel bugs at bay – we’ve gathered a selection of seasonal essentials that are guaranteed to put that extra spring into your summer step.

Clarins Fix'Make-Up Summer in Rose – RRP €30

The Clarins Summer in Rose collection features, among other things, a limited-edition version of the Fix'Make Up. Its soothing and comforting fresh mist is ideal for going on holiday – or feeling like you’re on one. Its unique skincare formula instantly moisturises and soothes the skin, leaving it more beautiful, supple and plumped up over time. Fix'Make-Up also helps set your make-up for longer wear.

We also think the new bottle is gorgeous in rose pink perfection making it your must-carry with you all summer long.

Clarins Summer In Rose Bronzing Compact – RRP €42

The Summer In Rose collection not only includes a Bronzing Compact, but rather it is a palette of 3 bronzing powders to warm and brighten the complexion. Each compact contains 3 shades to suit all skin tones, to be mixed according to the desired intensity. Its skincare formula made with 97% natural ingredients melts into the skin to let it breathe. Organic coconut oil provides comfort during application, white tea extract helps fight free radicals and safflower extract (organic plant) helps prolong and intensify the tan. For a naturally even and radiant complexion. The collection also includes two new Summer shades in the iconic Clarins Lip Comfort Oil (Fuschia and Fig). Clarins is available from all good department stores, pharmacies or online from www.clarins.ie.

M&S Collection Woven Tote Bag – RRP €55

With its woven geometric pattern, this tote bag has a casual feel and yet is structured enough to take you from a day at the beach to heading out for the night with the girls. The lined central compartment includes an internal zip and slip pocket and an easy magnet fastening. Contrast handles give eye-catching detail, while a detachable strap lets you carry your new piece in a cross-body style. Buy here.

Skin Formulas Hydra Sheet Mask – RRP €8.50 each or box of five €40

The new Hydra Sheet Mask from Skin Formulas is packed with a multi-weight hyaluronic acid to help boost the skin’s moisture, this light formula delivers instant hydration leaving the skin feeling soft, plump and brighter.

This Hydra Mask comprises a three-tiered hydration system that works by stimulating the skin's natural production of hyaluronic acid and collagen that helps achieve long-lasting radiant results. Using a premium blend of amino acids and hyaluronic serum which work to minimise fine lines and wrinkles as well as brighten the skin and improve hydration. Suitable for all skin types, especially those with dehydrated and sensitive skin conditions. Skin Formulas is cruelty-free and 100% vegan, making it an ethical choice for your skincare routine.

BPerfect Cosmetics X Ekin Su Radiant Glow Skin Perfector – €19.95

Achieve an airbrushed glow in seconds with this bestselling, multi-use Radiant Glow Skin Perfector infused with hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E & Camellia Oil. This weightless and breathable formula contains light reflecting pigments for a natural, radiant luminescence. Wear alone for a subtle skin perfecting glow, as a primer under foundation and as a highlighter for the face and body. Or achieve a gorgeous, shimmering radiance in seconds by adding it to your favourite moisturiser and body lotions. Buy here.

Heart Necklace by Love Bomb – RRP €35

This pretty Heart Necklace is a delightful summer must have. Available in rose gold, gold and silver, it is a truly unique piece of jewellery that will set off any beach or evening look when you are on holidays. Buy here.

New La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Eye Serum – RRP €39

From the best-selling Hyalu B5 range comes the NEW Hyalu B5 Eye Serum. It’s the brands first serum for the eyes and it promises to hydrate and leave the eye area looking re-plumped. It also reduces the appearance of fine lines, crow’s feet and fatigue, and helps to repair the skin barrier in 1 hour leaving eyes look revitalised, awakened and healthier. As with all La Roche-Posay products, it is fragrance-free and has been tested on sensitive eyes. Available in pharmacies nationwide.

LilyMais Swim Poncho – RRP €150

Circular Fashion Brand LilyMais has launched a new Beach Wear Collection with each piece being handcrafted and expertly cut, using recycled towels, vibrant end-of-line fabrics. Each item is created with a low carbon footprint in mind by the Dingle-based brand. The collection features brand-new styles, including towelling hoodies, beach dresses, bucket hats, and beach mats in vibrant patterns and prints, as well as the brand’s cult-favourite swim ponchos in new styles and colourways. We love the adult sized swim ponchos as each garment is completely unique. The price includes a donation to the RNLI. Buy here.

Q+A Ceramide Body Lotion €11.50

Sun exposure and swimming can really dry out the skin. Q+A Ceramide Body Lotion is a moisturising and protecting body cream. The key Ceramides ingredient strengthens the skin's barrier, retaining moisture and sealing out harmful elements. If tan maintenance is important to you – hydrated, nourished skin is the secret!

This ultra hydrating body lotion is enriched with Pineapple that gives a fruity holiday scent. Other skin biome-loving active ingredients like Squalane, Coconut Oil, Grapeseed Oil work to moisturise, brighten and deliver anti-aging benefits. Can be applied to wet or dry skin. Buy here.

True Beauty Vinyl Shine Lip Crèmes – RRP €19.99

Say hello to a luscious, perfectly pigmented pout with True Beauty by Aideen Kate’s hydrating Lip Crèmes. Designed to enhance the natural beauty of your lips, these dreamy, ultra-creamy créme de la crémes are a real game changer. Fabulously flattering with a feather-like feel, the unique, buttery texture is a cross between a traditional lipstick and a liquid lip formula – offering a rich, hydrating, full impact colour that is not only built to last, but comfortable to wear, in a range of four gorgeous colours. Buy here.

My Doris Gold Be Kind Bracelet at Avoca – RRP €16.95

Add some colour to your everyday Summer outfits with My Doris costume jewellery. Offering collections that are alive in colour and charm, My Doris is a lifestyle brand celebrating craft and creativity from around the world. They design and source joyful jewellery, accessories, and homeware. Every piece is handcrafted and is designed by modern-day women, for modern-day women. Available in selected stores, you can find My Doris in Avoca Village, Dunboyne, Malahide, Kilmacanogue, Rathcoole.

Iconic Bronze Oil-free foaming body scrub (€14.99/£12.99)

Preparation is key when it comes to achieving a flawless, even tan – and preparing a fresh blank canvas is an important step to that pre-summer prep. Iconic Bronze’s Oil Free Foaming Body Scrub is a gentle yet effective exfoliator that has been especially formulated with naturally derived ingredients to buff away dead skin cells, revealing soft glowing skin, perfectly prepared for an even and natural looking tan – faux or no.

Iconic Bronze oil free body moisturiser (€14.99/£12.99)

Iconic’s Oil-Free Body Moisturiser prolongs your bronzed glow and helps the tan to fade slowly and evenly, whilst keeping your skin healthy and hydrated without the greasy texture. This lightweight formula is enriched with Shea Butter, Vitamin E and Omegas 3 and 6 to protect and nourish dry skin. Buy both products here.

Tangle Teezer The Wet Detangler €15.95

Pop in the beach bag for a post-swim ponytail or use to apply a hair mask to keep your hair moisturised and smooth. Designed with flexible teeth to be kind to wet hair, use The Wet Detangler for easy detangling and to evenly disperse shampoo and conditioner. Suitable for all hair types, minimising amage and leave hair soft and shiny. Buy here.

Ella & Jo Cosmetics Glow Up Enzyme Mask – RRP €36

The highly anticipated Glow Up Enzyme Mask is an intensely hydrating, super skin renewal facial mask for the skin. Designed to give your skin the ultimate radiance treatment and maximise your current skincare routine, packed with hydrating, protecting, and nourishing ingredients to give your skin the glow-up that it deserves. The product is formulated with gentle exfoliating fruit acids, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and brightening vitamin C, all formulated together to brighten and rejuvenate the skin, unblock pores, and accelerate cell renewal, leaving the skin fresh-faced, smooth, and naturally radiant. It contains a blend of pumpkin, pomegranate, papaya and pineapple enzymes to accelerate cell renewal for smooth, even skin texture and to gently exfoliate. Vegan-friendly, travel-friendly and safe to use in pregnancy and breastfeeding, it is available to purchase here and stockists nationwide.

The Seamless Collection at Dunnes Stores – RRP various

Seamless season is back with gorgeous new styles in summery shades at Dunnes Stores. From vaycay vibes to festival ‘fits, the new Seamless lineup includes figure-hugging garms that sculpt the silhouette to make you look and feel amazing. Make way for new ribbed co-ord sets in summer colours from bright blue and crisp white to pastels of pale pink and buttery yellow. Match bicycle shorts with bralettes, cardis and crop tops with unique necklines that flatter your natural shape. The collection features pieces that suit all body types from slim to mid-size, from hourglass to curvy. Available from www.dunnesstores.com.

Dust + rock The Original Wrist Pocket Mini (Sunset With You) €30.00

Airports, markets, beach strolls – the Wrist Pocket create by Irish pilot Susan Furniss-Radley is what you need! A purse with 2 pockets that has a strap that slips snuggly onto your wrist. It will hold your smartphone, cash, key and other essentials so you can be handsfree – freedoms awaits! The bold colours of pink and red are the perfect combination to complement or brighten up any outfit this season. Buy here.

Rimmel London's new Disney Mickey & Friends nail collection

Rimmel London's 60 Seconds Super Shine nail polish has come together with Disney to create the happiest nail polish on earth. This limited-edition collection has 6 seasonal shades matched perfectly to everyone’s favourite iconic characters. 60 Seconds Super Shine nail polish dries in less than 60 seconds, creating a high shine, bold, anti-fade and chip resistant colour that lasts for up to 10 days. The precision maxi brush gives quick one stroke application that glides perfectly on the nail for a flawless professional like finish.

Available while stock lasts in all Penney's stores, leading pharmacies and all other good retailers including Boots, Lloyds Pharmacy and Dunnes Stores.

Polished London Teeth Whitening Pen – RRP €19.95

Get a bright, white, smile on the go with expert Oral Care brand Polished London’s instant Teeth Whitening Pen. Their clinically proven, cruelty-free formula contains a peroxide-free gel that effectively whitens teeth in just one minute, so you can top up that holiday-ready smile in the same amount of time it takes to reapply your lippy. Buy here.

Evenswiss Regenerating Plasma – RRP £58

The Evenswiss Regenerating Plasma is a super supporter of the self-regeneration of the skin. Notably, it can be used to help skin recover after cosmetic treatment. Additionally, it contains a 5x concentration of the unique Dermatopoietin Peptide Complex. This works to boost collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid levels within the dermis. In turn, this assists in tightening the skin and facilities a much more youthful appearance. Additionally, the Evenswiss Regenerating Plasma's unique formulation is perfect for improving fine lines and acne scars alike.

What's more, the key benefits of continued use of the Regenerating Plasma's advanced formula coincide with anti-aging effects. Its regenerative properties assist the healing process of the epidermis. You can find more information or to purchase here.

Garnier Body Superfood, Hydra Sensitive Body Cream, Oat Milk & Probiotic – RRP €

The summer sun brings warmth and is guaranteed to put a smile on your face but the hotter weather also tends to dry out the skin. Garnier's Body SuperFood range will quench your skin’s thirst no matter where you holiday this year. In particular, the Garnier Body Superfood Oat milk and Probiotic derived fractions is of note as it is formulated for sensitive skin and enriched with two powerful key ingredients. Oat Milk is highly concentrated in soothing and hydrating nutrients and Probiotic derived fractions is a derm active known for its skin barrier repairing properties. This powerful hypoallergenic cream leaves the skin feeling instantly hydrated, up to 10 cell layers deep, for results you can feel and provides up to 48-hour of hydration. For sensitive skin and fragrance free. Available to buy from PrettyLittleThing.

Bondi Sands Tinted Skin Perfector Gradual Tanning Lotion – RRP €17.95 / £13.99

Experience the perfect combination of instant and long-lasting glowing skin with Bondi Sands’ Tinted Skin Perfector Gradual Tanning Lotion; containing bronzing pigments to instantly blur skin and perfect complexions upon application. A perfect addition to your tanning regime, the Tinted Skin Perfector will leave you sun kissed while keeping your skin with hydrated and nourished.

Bondi Sands Skin Illuminator Gradual Tanning Lotion – RRP €17.95 / £13.99

Enhance your inner glow with Bondi Sands’ Skin Illuminator, formulated with shimmer pigments for instant skin radiance and low-level tanning actives for everyday glowing skin. The best combination to achieve a beautiful and luminous complexion. The new go-to product to leave your skin nourished and glowing with each application! Available to purchase from Cloud10 in Ireland or BondiSands.co.uk in the UK.

Aveda Nutriplenish Replenishing Overnight Serum – RRP €45

Wake up to ultra-hydrated healthy-looking hair that’s soft and smooth to the touch. Infused with nutrient-rich superfood complex of pomegranate seed oil, mango butter and coconut oil, the hair hydration serum restores lost moisture with vital nutrients overnight and overtime. Increases hair hydration by 2x and replenishes lipids in one night. Depleted, dry and brittle strands transform into replenished, manageable hair. Buy here.

Linen Shirt Company Roxanne Shirt – RRP €229

Stay cool and classy all summer in this crisp, smart, tailor fitted shirt. Available in moss green or soft lapis blue, this stunning statement piece has been hand crafted right here in Ireland, using 100% Irish Linen. Its buff sleeve detail and high neck pussy bow makes for an effortlessly glamourous day-into-night look, whether it’s lunch in Lisbon or cocktails in Cannes. Buy here.

Max Factor Miracle Pure Cream Blush – RRP €12.99/ £9.99

TikTok has decided that Max Factor’s Miracle Pure Cream Blush is a dupe for Charlotte Tilbury’s Pinkgasm Beauty Light Wand at a fraction of the price. The Miracle Pure Cream Blush is infused with skincare ingredients to plump and hydrate the skin for increased radiance while providing highly pigmented, vivid colours and the best part is it's only €12.99/ £9.99! Once blended out, the Max Factor Miracle Cream Blush in Radiant Rose looks similar to the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand Glowgasm in the shade Pinkgasm. Available in all good retailers and pharmacies nationwide.

Gold Double Chain Layer Anklet from PrettyLittleThing – RRP €6

Anklets are the perfect to add some glam to your Summer look and this one from PrettyLittleThing is just what you need for a little dash of bling. Featuring a gold delicate chain in a double-layered design, we are totally obsessed. The anklet has adjustable sizing with a lobster clasp fastening. Buy here.

Voduz Sun Shine Shimmer UV Conditioning Oil – RRP €17.95

The Voduz 'SunShine' UV Conditioning Oil works to help keep the scalp and hair hydrated from damaging effects caused by UV rays, chlorine, minerals and salts. Enriched with Argan, Baobab, and Jojoba oils which work to effectively nourish and moisturise the scalp and hair. Bursting with a summer scent, and ultrafine shimmer formula which will leave you looking fabulously poolside ready! Buy here.

Ayu Cosmetics Peach, Natural Glow Blush and Bronzer – €25

This gorgeously silky, semi-matte powder blush glides on smoothly, perfectly accentuating the flush of those healthy holiday cheeks. Peach is a universally flattering, can't-go-wrong shade of blush that will suit everyone, whether you have a fair, medium or dark complexion. And if you don’t have plans to hit sunnier climes for the time being, Ayu’s ultra-lightweight powder bronzer will be your secret to achieving a natural, year-round sun-kissed look. Gently sweep over the apples of the cheeks, nose, and chin – wherever the sun would naturally hit the face. Buy here.

L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Lift Mascara – RRP €16.95

Lift your lashes to the next level with the new Telescopic Lift Mascara by L'Oreal Paris. With an innovative two-sided brush, the flat side allows closer application to the eyeline, with the curved bristles catching lashes from root to tip promising with up to 5mm longer looking lashes and up to 24 hour lift. Together with the ceramide-infused formula, Telescopic Lift Mascara lengthens and lifts lashes to the next level! No clumping or smudging. The mascara is suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. The ceramides complex infused formula acts like a natural cement to intensely care and fortify your lashes. The results are stunning. Available from Boots.ie and all good pharmacies nationwide.

Enlighten Brightener with SPF30ml 40g €42.95

Seize the day with this all-in-one skin protecting and perfecting day cream designed to visibly brighten and defend your skin. This antioxidant-enriched face moisturiser combines NeoGlucosamine, a gentle exfoliant with B-Resorcinol, a known brightening agent to reduce the look of age spots and provide a more even skin tone. With daily use, its Broad Spectrum SPF 35 protects against UV-induced skin ageing. Brightening. Enlightening. See your complexion in a new light! Buy here.

Dermalogica’s iconic special cleansing gel debuts NEW refill

The choices we make every day are directly linked to our planet’s health. As a global skin care brand sold in over 100 countries, Dermalogica is acutely aware of the significant impact our actions can have on the environment. As part of the commitment to create a more sustainable future, Dermalogica’s NEW Special Cleansing Gel Refill is made with 75% less plastic compared to 500 ml Special Cleansing Gel bottle and pump. The resealable pouch makes it easy to refill your travel small bottles. With less plastic and less waste, you can feel good about this eco-friendly packaging when purchasing your favourite Dermalogica products.

KASH Beauty Whisper Lash – RRP €6.95

Go for all-day glam this Summer with the KASH beauty fabulous Whisper Lash. This rounded, natural lash style is designed to add a hint of drama to any eye look — perfect for those who love to look their best at whether by the pool, at the beach or on a night out. The seamless band allows the lashes to blend in flawlessly with your real lashes, elevating the natural beauty of your eyes. KASH Beauty have 4 other lash styles available ensuring there is something for everyone. Buy here.

The Body Shop’s ‘Most Loved’ Vitamin E Moisture Day Cream – RRP €20

Sustainable skincare leader The Body Shop has just launched the upgraded line of its iconic Vitamin E range. Beloved since its first release in the 1970’s, this skin-loving range harnesses the power of vitamin E to help leave skin feeling refreshed and plump with moisture. The star of the show is The Body Shop’s ‘Most Loved’ Vitamin E Moisture Day Cream, revered for giving skin a happy, healthy and hydrated appearance for 48 hours. The lightweight, easily absorbed formula doesn’t just replenish skin’s moisture, it boosts hydration by +38% even after 8 hours of wear. This and the rest of the Vitamin E collection is available instore now.

Concentrated Tan Booster Drops by Bellamianta – RRP €43.00/£39.99

Intensify your summer skincare and dial up your faux glow with the addition of Bellamianta’s new Concentrated Tan Booster Drops to your favourite Bellamianta tanning products, lotions and even moisturisers to achieve the ultimate boost in hydration and bronze glow.

The simple addition of a few drops to your favourite skincare products not only creates a tailor-made bronze glow. Alongside the ultimate boost of hydration, this customisable creation allows you to adapt and control exactly how deep you would like your results to be, simply by changing up the number of drops used – so whether you just want a bit of a sunkissed glow, or a total boost of bronzed confidence, Bellamianta’s Tan Booster Drops are what you need. Available to purchase on www.bellamianta.com and at stockists nationwide.

YSL Rouge Volupté Candy Glaze – RRP €35

Meet new YSL Beauty Rouge Volupté Candy Glaze a voluptuous shine of a gloss with the care of a balm. This gloss-meets-balm formula provides up to 8 hours nourishment with 78% caring ingredients including pomegranate extract, cold pressed mango oil, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid. Care-infused, with pomegranate extract, cold pressed mango oil, Vitamin E and Hylauronic Acid, the three new nude shades (#13 Flashing Rosé, #14 Scenic Brown and #15 Showcasing Nude) are perfect addition to your summer make up bag. Exclusively available online at lookfantastic.ie.

Jacquard-weave shopper by H&M – RRP €27.99

We love this summery shopper in a cotton jacquard weave with fringing along the short sides. It’s fun and pretty whilst being practical too. It has two strong handles at the top and an open inner compartment which is fully lined. Also available in black & white. Available in H&M.

KISS Jelly Fantasy Nails (€12.32/£11.28) | KISS Classy Nails in Be-you-tiful – RRP €11.29/£10.23

KISS Nails are perfect to chuck in your suitcase to add instant glam to any look and keep your nails looking fab when you are away. The KISS range has recently expanded to embrace the jelly trend with the introduction of KISS Jelly Fantasy nails.

But it’s the ‘Keep Calm & Stay Classy French Nails’ that we really love for their modern flair in classic lengths and shapes. Classy nails are a collection of flawless, wearable, everyday false nails with a new take on French designs. These KISS Classy Nails in Be-you-tiful, are a long style nail that is stylish yet sophisticated. KISS Products are available in Mc Cabes and Pharmacies nationwide.

Skinmade by Eavanna Breen Hyaluronic Intensive Serum – RRP €70

The launch of Skinmade by Eavanna Breen Hyaluronic Intensive Serum follows two years of planning and development, with the product promising to keep the skin hydrated, while also helping to reduce wrinkles and lines. This hyaluronic acid serum gives the skin a sudden moisture boost and, at the same time, improves its hydration level over a longer period of time. The peptides in the serum slow the thinning of ageing skin and help to minimise fine lines. Eavanna has included hyaluronic acids of different molecular weights to hydrate the skin on all levels, so the skin looks plump and feels supple. Its elasticity is improved, and the production of hyaluronic acid within the skin cells is stimulated as well, delivering exceptional results. Available to buy here.

JS Health Detox + Debloat

Say hello to your ultimate summer travel buddy, Detox + Debloat. With long lunches and bikini days ahead, this is the formula you need to keep you feeling your most comfortable and confident all summer long. The double-benefit approach is designed to support bloating and a healthy liver function and it has a signature blend of turmeric, milk thistle and fennel seed. It’s the perfect supplement to pop in your suitcase. Available to buy here.

Neostrata Defend Sheer Physical Protection SPF 50 €39.95

It’s a non-negotiable, if you’re awake – you should have SPF on. This gently tinted, mattifying mineral sunscreen with SPF 50 is formulated with antioxidants and PHAs to protect and strengthen skin’s moisture barrier against environmental aggressors. Formulated exclusively with mineral sunscreens: Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide. Buy here.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Glow Blush – RRP €45

A silk inspired powder blush that softly drapes the skin with a luminous flush of colour so natural that it looks like it’s coming from within. These blushes smooth the skin, whilst delivering a dose of colour and subtle glow finish. Ultra-finely milled for a texture that applies like silk, the formula features spherical light reflecting pigments that work to evenly bounce light off the face for a soft-focus effect. Buildable, blendable and packed with pigment for a vivacious pop of colour that lasts all day making it perfect for long summer days. Available from all good department stores nationwide.

Batiste Naturally Dry Shampoo (Coconut Milk & Hemp) €6.50

Holidays are not the time for lengthy blowdries and complicated styling. Naturally is formulated with 100% natural coconut milk & hemp extracts. Give hair a spritz between washes to gently remove excess oil, restore movement and calm flyaways and frizz. Leaves a perfectly coconutty scent on hair. Buy here.

Lancôme Idôle Now – RRP from €64

Idôle Now by Lancôme is a new amber floral fragrance for women. It expresses the perfect symbiosis between high quality natural ingredients origin and science to create bolder and richer fragrances. A new take on the floralcy of the original Idôle, this new variation is richer, bolder and more committed than ever thanks to a trio of iconic ingredients augmented by sciences.

The top note is Rose; middle note is Orchid and base note is Vanilla all of which combine to create a delightful scent for Summer 2023. Lancôme Idôle Now is available from late July from all good department stores, Boots and pharmacies nationwide.

flânerie Firming Body Moisturiser – RRP €54 / £47

Begin your journey to ultimate relaxation and indulge in the soothing effects of flânerie's Firming Body Moisturiser. The Firming Body Moisturiser will help to seal in hydration, calm inflammation, boost the skin's immunity and works to reduce fine lines and the first signs of ageing. Key ingredients include Cupuacu Seed Butter which helps to improve skin tone by protecting against damage caused by free radicals, Orchid which helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles along with Sweet Almond Oil which acts as a barrier against UVA/UVB rays. Buy here.

Catherine Lansfield Towel in a Bag from Oxendales – RRP €20

This fruity towel and bag set is a must have for your summer holiday. Complete with a lemon and orange design, this quick dry towel can be easily folded away into the handy beach bag accessory after a day of catching the sun by the pool. Catherine Lansfield is renowned for style and quality. Ethically sourced overseas and made to quality and human-ecological safety standards, in accordance with Made In Green by Oeko-Tex. Buy here.

Annutri Glow It Skincare Supplement – from €35 for one month

Radiant skin starts from within – and it’s time to get glowing ahead of the summer with this incredible skin-boosting supplement by Award-Winning wellness brand, Annutri. Glow It’s all-natural, skin-loving blend contains vitamins and minerals that will brighten, tone and hydrate on a deep, cellular level – transforming dry, dull, lifeless skin into a radiant, supple, dewy complexion that is bursting with health and vitality. Buy here.



Vita Liberata x Cloud 10 Beauty Exclusive Summer Glow Gift Set. Worth €80, you pay €36.95

Say hello to the Cloud 10 Exclusive Vita Liberata Summer Glow Gift Set. With over 50% saving, it’s the perfect bundle to level up your tanning game. The set includes Vita Liberata Body Blur Medium – 100ml, Vita Liberata Tinted Tanning Mist Medium – 50ml, Vita Liberata Fabulous Self Tanning Gradual Lotion Untinted – 200ml, Vita Liberata Tanning Mitt and Vita Liberata Dual Sided Exfoliating Mitt. From exfoliating and prepping your skin, to achieving the ultimate glow – your flawless Summer tan is just around the corner! Buy here.

Straw Hat from TK Maxx – RRP €6.99

The TK Maxx Summer offering is now instore at sizzling prices (we couldn’t resist!). We love this straw hat as it's a well worn look so it will stand up to travel and being squashed in your suitcase without destroying how it looks.

We also love this festival friendly bucket hat which should be your style statement of choice this summer due to its versatile and trendy appeal, offering both style and practical sun protection. And it's a steal at only €12.99. Whether its pretty-in-pink tops or questionable tropical shorts, must-have swimwear or the latest sunnies, you are sure to find an incredible range of wow-factor pieces instore this summer with up to 60% off RRP.

Hair Regrowth Ulti-Nutra Laser System by Mayraki Professional – RRP €277.56 / £240.75

This new cutting-edge Hair Regrowth Laser System guarantees up to a 94% increase in hair growth making it a fantastic tool for those who suffer from thinning hair. Harnessing the power of LLLT (low-level laser therapy), this non-invasive, chemical-free treatment offers a highly effective solution for hair loss by stimulating cellular energy production and function. Clinical studies have confirmed the product's exceptional results, with participants experiencing an impressive 94% increase in hair growth within 3 to 6 months of regular use. In addition to its hair growth stimulation benefits, the laser treatment improves the overall quality of both hair and scalp. Enhancing hair elasticity and strength, this treatment results in more youthful and healthy-looking hair. Buy here.

Dr. Bronner’s ‘18-in-1 Hemp Peppermint Pure Castile Soap’ – RRP €15.95

Before you head on your hols, it's important to give your beauty brushes a seriously good clean. Since being introduced into Ireland, Dr. Bronner’s ‘18-in-1 Hemp Peppermint Pure Castile Soap’, has become the go to product to clean make up brushes for many of Irelands best known MUA’s. Results from a recent study which involved comparing swabs taken from clean and unclean foundation brushes after two weeks of use to a swab taken from a toilet seat showed that the unclean brushes were found to have more bacteria on them. A survey conducted by Spectrum Collections found that 40% of respondents only clean their brushes every two weeks. To avoid transferring bacteria back onto the face during make up application cosmetic scientist Carly Musleh advises cleaning brushes more frequently.

The Dr. Bronner’s range is stocked in health stores and selected pharmacies nationwide, online from www.healthybuzz.ie, with 10% off across the entire range this month. For more information visit www.drbronner.ie.

The Centre Court Collection by Helen Steele at Dunnes Stores – RRP Various

Helen Steele is back at Dunnes Stores, serving another anticipated collection for summer 2023. Score points in a dynamic new range of inexpensive sportswear, tennis gear, swimwear, performance styles and flexible festival wear to keep you cool all summer long. Team retro skorts and matching anoraks with printed crop tops, vests and tees in uplifting colour block prints. Spend the summer at the pool or seaside in signature swimsuits featuring Steele’s therapeutic coloured prints.

Max Factor Masterpiece 2 in 1 Lash WOW – RRP €14.99/ £12.99

Max Factor’s latest innovation, their Masterpiece 2 in 1 Lash Wow Mascara, has been developed to provide both volume and length in one wand. The unique brush features a twistable wand that creates two customisable looks. This new Masterpiece formula allows people to twist up their daily activities, perfect for a work to date night transformation or exercise class to night out on the town. With one sweep, lashes are lengthened, perfect for the everyday look at work. With another sweep, the multi-taking mascara will see beauty lovers’ lashes lifted with volume. The formula is vegan and enriched with Vitamin E to care for your lashes. Available in Shade Black available in leading pharmacies nationwide.

Amara Clinic’s Hydrafacial Dermalux Treatment

If time and budget allow before you head away on your hols, treat yourself to Amara Clinic’s Hydrafacial Dermalux Treatment. Renowned for its treatments, Amara Clinic is a medical aesthetic clinic located in the heart of Georgian Dublin. This unique treatment is designed to cleanse, exfoliate, extract impurities and replenish the skin in one concentrated session, addressing a wide range of concerns such as fine lines, wrinkles, congested pores and uneven skin tone. Each treatment is followed by a session under the Dermalux Flex MD, the most powerful portable light device on the market. For more information or to book, visit www.amara.ie.

Dr Emma Clinics Hydrabody Treatments – from €170

Not happy to just get a facial? Then get that HydraFacial glow from head to toe with what’s tipped to this summer’s top body treatment at Dr Emma's Clinics. Utilising a three-step procedure of cleanse, extract and hydrate – the HydraBody treatment combats dull, lacklustre, uneven and congested skin to leave your neck, back, buttocks, legs, hands and arms – toning, plumping and hydrating the skin so it’s glowing and ready to soak up those summer rays. Dr Emma's Clinics are located in Newry, Slieve Donard and Dublin and to book visit here.

Change of Air Peppermint Oil & Balm – From €24.95

Help to protect against pesky airborne travel bugs with Change of Air’s premium range of nasal oils and balms. Crafted using premium quality essential oils such as Organic Tea Tree and Peppermint, these pocket sized remedies offer a natural, powerful first defence against airborne pathogens and allergens. Pop the infusion in and around your nose to help protect against illness, lift stuffy headaches, banish brain fog, soothe and open inflamed airways and even facilitate the reduction of stress. The perfect travel companion! Buy here.

Summer finds from Ebay.ie – RRP various

Ebay.ie is filled to the brim with new and pre-loved summer treasures, offering a wide range of delightful finds for the season.

This seashell necklace and bracelet in natural colours is unworn and undamaged item in the original packaging and a steal at only £3.32 (approx. €3.82). Available from seller sib110 – you can buy here.

These ‘vacationing huggie’ hoop earrings will bring any summer outfit to life and are a bargain at only €8.99. Available from seller dazzle_3774 – you can buy here.

Skin Formulas, Hydra Bronze Hyaluronic Acid Tanning Serum – RRP €40

The Hydra Bronze Hyaluronic Acid Tanning Serum is a hybrid hyaluronic acid tanning serum that blends effortlessly into the skin to create a natural sun-kissed glow. This ultifunctional formula works to boost the skin's radiance and deliver long-lasting hydration to nourish the skin’s defensive barrier for a plumper and brighter complexion. It’s incredibly lightweight, non-greasy and fades gradually leaving a lighter glow after each wash and is free from harmful chemicals such as parabens, sulfates and phthalates, making it safe for all skin types. Available from Salons, stores and online at SkinFormulas.ie.

Pelo Hairdressing Pre & Post-holiday Haircare Packages – from £70/€85

Pelo Hairdressing have created in-salon and at home hair care packages designed to protect your tresses against UV damage and quench those sun-parched, post-holiday locks. Their preholiday bundle includes a professional wash, blow dry and a nourishing hair treatment, plus some amazing goodies for your suitcase including SPF 50 scalp cream and a shimmering, hydrating UV hair oil from Voduz. Their post-holiday hair pamper in the form of a soothing in-salon scalp detox and hydrating hair treatment, wash and blow dry will restore your crown to its preholiday glory, with the help of a little homecare courtesy of Voduz’s soothing hair and body oil and nourishing mask. For more information visit here.

Hemp Heros CBD Drops – RRP various

Nervous traveller? Hemp Heros have you covered. Their high-strength, full spectrum CBD oil drops promote a calmer mind, reduced anxiety and even a good night’s sleep if you’re struggling to settle into unfamiliar surroundings. Hemp Heros use only the finest Organic Hemp and raw ingredients from specially selected farms within the EU, so you can be sure you are taking the highest quality, most effective CBD product in the country. Buy here.

Dyson Airstrait – RRP TBC

Last but by no means least, Dyson is launching a new hair tool 'Airstrait' which surely must be the product of the year?

This feat of engineering brings a new level of convenience to hair styling and introduces a new way to stretch and straighten multiple hair types from wet to dry, with air and no heat damage. Engineered for multiple hair types, stylers can achieve a natural straight style, with body and movement, whilst maintaining the strength and healthy look and feel of their hair. The hair tress is contained by two arms, from which a precisely angled high-pressure blade of air is forced downwards and into the hair, both simultaneously drying and straight styling, with one machine.

The Dyson Airstrait is already available in the USA, Mexico and Canada but the rest of the world will have to wait until a later date. As soon as we have news, we'll share more.