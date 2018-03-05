Hot cross bun GIN is here, and Easter is about to get a lot better

Easter is well and truly on the way, and we're so ready to feast on chocolate eggs and hot cross buns.

However, Easter is also the perfect opportunity to drink and relax.

That sweet, sweet Bank Holiday, lads.

Anyway, your beverage of choice this year will probably be hot cross bun flavoured gin… because its festive.

Yep, this new offering from Gin Tales at Not On The Highstreet might be just what you need for the Easter holidays.

The gin experts have created this delicious hot cross bun infusion of the juniper based drank, which matches perfectly with the usual tonic, ice and fruit.

Jesus, I'm thirsty all of a sudden.

According to the website, the gin is 'a beautiful gin infusion with citrus, sultanas and Easter spices'

'Our Hot Cross Gin is an adult twist on an Easter favourite… leave the buns and chocolate for the kids, this is Easter for grown-ups!' – Amen to that.

Gin Tales wonderful selection of gins are infused with only natural flavours to bring great taste to your G&T's and cocktails without any artificial nasties. They only use fresh, natural ingredients – no added chemicals, sugar or other weird stuff that doesn't belong in your drink.

A bottle of this divine creation costs £35, which is more than your average Easter egg, but way more craic.