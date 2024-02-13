Hoppy Ever After: DSPCA celebrates love at the shelter this Valentine’s Day

As Valentine’s Day draws near, many of us will be taking time to celebrate the special animal love in our lives. This is no different at the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) where adorable couple Bao Bunny and Rosie are inseparable ahead of the big day and capturing hearts with their story of love and friendship.

Abandoned by their previous owners, Bao Bunny and Rosie found themselves in the caring hands of the DSPCA. Despite their tumultuous past, these furry friends have flourished in the nurturing environment provided by the staff at the DSPCA and have formed an unbreakable bond along the way. Their love for each other is evident in every hop and snuggle, serving as a reminder of the power of companionship and compassion.

Bao Bunny and Rosie truly embody the spirit of resilience and love and their story is a testament to the importance of animal welfare and the impact that your donations to the DSPCA can have.

As the furry couple continue to enjoy their blossoming relationship, the DSPCA is asking for those who can’t. Your donation, no matter how big or small, will mean the DSPCA can continue to be there for animals like Bao Bunny and Rosie, every single day.

For more information or to help visit www.dspca.ie.