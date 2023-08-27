SHEmazing!
Home Run, the new collection by Helen Steele x Dunnes Stores, has dropped & you’ll want it all

The Helen Steele X Dunnes Stores collaboration embodies artistic flair meeting everyday fashion. Steele's vibrant designs fuse seamlessly with Dunnes accessible style, creating a collection that marries uniqueness and affordability. This partnership celebrates individuality while offering a range that resonates with a wide audience, making every new release, truly special.  The latest collection, is no exception. 

Inspired by trans-seasonal days spent running in the countryside and through city streets, the new collection from Helen Steele boasts renewable shades of colour alongside bright punchy neons.

Helen Steele Printed Zip Through Fleece €50
 

Featuring high-quality and affordable activewear and outerwear that fans of this exclusive collab have come to expect.

Helen Steele Seamless Leggings €25 and Seamless Top €15
 

This August to autumn, Helen Steele has you covered with cosy printed fleece, printed leggings and slogan tees.

Helen Steele Home Run Placement Tee €20
 

Wear these gorgeous pieces on their own or all together – you choose how you run.  And match with your four-legged friend so you both looks super-stylish when you are out and about.

Helen Steele Home Run Dog Jacket €12
 

Find Home Run by Helen Steele in selected Dunnes Stores and at dunnesstores.com.

