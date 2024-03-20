Home & Away’s Melissa George welcomes birth of baby boy

Melissa George is now a mum-of-three!

The former Home & Away actress, who starred in the hit Australian soap between 1993 and 1996, has welcomed her third child into the world.

Announcing the wonderful news of her baby boy’s arrival on social media, Melissa penned a heartfelt message about being a mum of three.

The 47-year-old took to Instagram to share an adorable black and white photo of her newborn’s tiny feet to her 134K followers.

In the caption of the post, Melissa wrote, “Welcome to the world my little man. Love knows no end”.

“A mother of 3 sons. Cannot believe it”, she admitted before adding, “My heart is so full”.

Many famous faces and fans of the Hunted star flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Melissa.

One fan wrote, “How beautiful – congratulations and sending love”.

“Congratulations and welcome to the world little man”, penned a second commenter.

Another said, “Congratulations Melissa, well wishes to you and your family xx”.

George also showcased the picture of her little one to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “My everything. You are here. I love you so much”.

In a follow-up post, Melissa confirmed that she was taking her son home for the first time today after his birth.

Credit: Melissa George Instagram

She unveiled a cute photo of her baby boy’s outfit, which consisted of a white babygrow, cream bonnet and tiny shoes.

Melissa captioned the snap, “Going home today”, followed by a white heart emoji.

Melissa revealed she was having another baby boy again earlier this month by sharing a collection of photos from her baby shower.

As well as being a proud mum to her newborn son, whose name she hasn’t announced yet, Melissa shares nine-year-old Raphaël and seven-year-old Solal with her former partner Jean-David Blanc.