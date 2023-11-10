Home And Away actor Johnny Ruffo tragically dies aged 35

Home And Away stars have been reacting to the heartbreaking news of Johnny Ruffo’s passing.

The actor, who was best known for playing Chris Harrington on the Australian soap, died earlier today at the age of 35. His death comes six years after he was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

Johnny’s loved ones took to his Instagram page earlier today to announce his death.

“It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny,” they wrote at the beginning of their caption.

“Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible Nurses & Doctors,” they continued.

Johnny’s family then went on to praise his personality and spirit, penning: “He was a very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy. Johnny was very determined and had a strong will. He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give.”

“We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Rest easy,” they concluded.

Many fellow Home And Away stars have since been expressing their condolences after Johnny’s death.

“Sending love to Johnnys family, friends and loved ones. He was truly one in a million, funny, bright and such a hard worker. It’s ridiculously cruel that he’s no longer here. Rest up now Johnny,” replied Georgie Parker, known for her role as Roo Stewart.

“The cheekiest chap. His voice, smile and dancing feet will be missed by so many. Thinking of his family in this heart breaking time,” added Dannii Minogue, who appeared as Emma Jackson.

Johnny first joined Home And Away back in 2013, two years after he finished in third place on The X Factor in Australia.

The star initially announced his cancer diagnosis in 2017, and after undergoing surgery, he entered remission in 2019.

Sadly, in November 2020, Johnny shared that his cancer had returned. Last year, he went on to confirm that his diagnosis was terminal.