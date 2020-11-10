Home Alone or Elf? Study reveals top Christmas trends for 2020

Do you want to stay ahead of the game this Christmas season? Then you'll be pleased to know that Tesco have conducted a report, unwrapping a host of seasonal statistics on how we plan to shop, what we plan to buy, how we plan to celebrate and of course, what we plan to eat.

The report, which combines key Tesco data and insights as well as results from a nationally representative survey, offers a glimpse at how shoppers across Ireland intend to celebrate this Christmas.

As the country prepares for a Christmas that may look a little different this year, what is clear from the research is that age-old traditions and family rituals ring true for those hoping to enjoy a most memorable Christmas with trends revealing that people are planning to embrace family, friends and tradition more than ever before.

Among some of the highlights include;

Almost two thirds of Irish households (65%) will put up an artificial tree, compared to just 17% who will opt for a real tree.

Forward planning is the name of the game with over half of adults traditionally starting their Christmas shopping before December (52%).

Meanwhile, just 4% of shoppers will wait until Christmas week to stock up on gifts and goodies.

More than one in ten adults (11%) admit to listening to Christmas tunes already in order to get into the Christmas spirit.

However, over one in ten (16%) of people don’t yet know how they will be spending Christmas this year.

With almost half of all adults (47%) saying that Christmas dinner is their favourite tradition, the research further lifts the cloche on the main courses, top trimmings and holiday spirits set to grace the menu.

Winner, winner turkey dinner: Almost one third (31%) of adults say this is their favourite part of Christmas dinner, followed by stuffing (15%) and roast potatoes (14%).

Over one quarter (26%) of households will cater for a different dietary requirement this Christmas; 11% will have a vegetarian at the table; 6% gluten free; 5% dairy free; and 4% vegan.

Gravy is the favourite table-top accompaniment for over half of adults (52%) with one in five (20%) people preferring cranberry sauce.

Red wine is our favourite tipple at 14%; followed by white wine at 12%; and Baileys and Prosecco or champagne at 11% each.

The research confirms that customers across Ireland are looking for easy to prepare food, quick tips and hacks to help with preparations in order to minimise the stress of shopping and maximise the joy of celebrating.

After almost a year of keeping it casual for virtual meetings and hangouts, most adults (53%) say they will don their finest and get dressed up for Christmas dinner.

More than one third (34%) say a trendy Christmas jumper will be a staple of their Christmas wardrobe.

For over half of adults (51%) admit that settling in on the couch to watch a Christmas movie on Christmas Eve night is their top tradition.

Home Alone is the nation’s favourite Christmas movie, followed by Elf.

The majority of respondents (64%) say that they will celebrate within their household only and one in five adults (19%) say they will host this year.

While this points to smaller gatherings at the dinner table, it says that a traditional family Christmas is more important than ever before.