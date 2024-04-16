Hollyoaks stars Carley Stenson and Danny Mac confirm pregnancy

Carley Stenson and Danny Mac are set to become parents again!

The Hollyoaks icons – best known for their respective roles as Steph Cunningham and Dodger Savage – have announced that they are expecting their second child together.

The couple are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Skye Bella.

Carley took to social media earlier today to confirm the joyful news. On her Instagram page, the 41-year-old posted a photo from her garden, with her shadow on the grass showcasing her growing bump.

“We can’t wait to meet you,” Carley gushed in the caption of her post.

While former Strictly Come Dancing finalist Danny has yet to officially post anything regarding Carley’s pregnancy on his own social media pages, he did respond to his wife’s announcement with the teasing comment: “Wait. What!?”

Many of the couple’s fellow soap stars have since been sending them their well-wishes on their baby news.

“Ahhhh amazing news!! Congratulations you guys!”, replied former Emmerdale star Natalie Anderson.

“How did I not know? Ahhh congratulations babe xxx,” wrote Lucy-Jo Hudson, who played Donna-Marie Quinn in Hollyoaks.

“Oh loves!!!! Congratulations,” added Coronation Street alum Catherine Tyldesley.

Carley and Danny first met in a pub in London in 2011. The pair missed the chance to meet on the set of Hollyoaks, as Carley left the Channel 4 soap the year before Danny joined the cast.

The couple continued to date for six years, before they finally tied the knot in a private woodland ceremony in 2017.

Speaking about his wedding on ITV’s Lorraine in September of that year, Danny recalled: "It was the perfect day. It really could not have been better, it was fantastic weather and it was all outside. We had a wonderful time, it could not have gone better."

In March 2021, Carley and Danny announced that they were expecting their first child together. Then, just three months later, the pair celebrated the arrival of their daughter Skye Bella.