SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer welcomes birth of second child

by

Congratulations are in order for Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer as he welcomes the birth of his second child. 

The 24-year-old, known for portraying Prince McQueen in the popular soap, shared the wonderful news to his 373K Instagram followers earlier today by posting some gorgeous snaps of the new arrival.

He also revealed his bundle of joy’s adorable name.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@malique__)

Malique captioned the sweet announcement, “22-09-22 Milan Thompson-Dwyer was born”, followed by a red heart emoji.

Many of the actor’s co-star pals headed to the comments to congratulate him and his girlfriend on the arrival of their newborn. 

Haiesha Mistry, known for playing Yasmine Maalik on the soap penned, “Congratulations Mal and new mummy”.

“Congratulations to you my brother”, wrote Chris Charles who plays Nate Denby. Hollyoaks and EastEnders star Richard Blackwood added, “Congratulations my brother, she’s beautiful”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@malique__)

Malique announced that he and his girlfriend were expecting a child together last month by sharing a snap of her sitting on his lap as he cradled her blossoming baby bump.

The former I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here contestant captioned the post, “Ain’t no one ever loved me like you love me that’s why I’ve got you for life. Your gonna be the best mum”.

Malique is already dad to a five-year-old daughter named Alexis. At the beginning of the month, he spoke about how excited he was to become a dad of two.

On Instagram, he told his followers, “Can’t believe my second daughter will be born in 2 weeks that’s mad. 24 with 2 kids yano. Think it’s time I wrap it up ahahaha all jokes aside man can not wait to be a dad again, truly blessed”.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.