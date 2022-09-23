Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer welcomes birth of second child

Congratulations are in order for Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer as he welcomes the birth of his second child.

The 24-year-old, known for portraying Prince McQueen in the popular soap, shared the wonderful news to his 373K Instagram followers earlier today by posting some gorgeous snaps of the new arrival.

He also revealed his bundle of joy’s adorable name.

Malique captioned the sweet announcement, “22-09-22 Milan Thompson-Dwyer was born”, followed by a red heart emoji.

Many of the actor’s co-star pals headed to the comments to congratulate him and his girlfriend on the arrival of their newborn.

Haiesha Mistry, known for playing Yasmine Maalik on the soap penned, “Congratulations Mal and new mummy”.

“Congratulations to you my brother”, wrote Chris Charles who plays Nate Denby. Hollyoaks and EastEnders star Richard Blackwood added, “Congratulations my brother, she’s beautiful”.

Malique announced that he and his girlfriend were expecting a child together last month by sharing a snap of her sitting on his lap as he cradled her blossoming baby bump.

The former I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here contestant captioned the post, “Ain’t no one ever loved me like you love me that’s why I’ve got you for life. Your gonna be the best mum”.

Malique is already dad to a five-year-old daughter named Alexis. At the beginning of the month, he spoke about how excited he was to become a dad of two.

On Instagram, he told his followers, “Can’t believe my second daughter will be born in 2 weeks that’s mad. 24 with 2 kids yano. Think it’s time I wrap it up ahahaha all jokes aside man can not wait to be a dad again, truly blessed”.