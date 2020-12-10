Hollyoaks star Kirsty-Leigh Porter gives birth after secret pregnancy

Huge congratulations are in order for the Hollyoaks actress, Kirsty-Leigh Porter, who surprised us all, announcing that she’s given birth after keeping her pregnancy a secret.

The soap star revealed the wonderful news by posting a sweet black and white photo to her Instagram account on Wednesday evening, featuring her other half, Paul Barber walking out of the hospital carrying a baby car seat, with their little one tucked inside.

Kirsty didn’t however reveal any more information about their new little bundle of joy, such as their name, sex or when exactly they arrived. She simply captioned the photo with a series of emojis.

Several of Kirsty’s cast mates were quick to share their own messages of congratulations in the comments, with Steph Waring writing, “So happy for you both!! Congratulations.”

Anna Shaffer commented, “Oh wow Kirsty! So happy for you, what lovely news xxx.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Jayne Dunn lovingly wrote, “Congratulations gorgeous.”

This wonderful news comes two years after Kirsty experienced a tragic baby loss, when her daughter, Penny-Leigh Barber was born still-born at just 29 weeks on December 22, 2018.

Kirsty continues to remember her daughter and pays tributes to her regularly on social media. Just this past October, she shared a post for her angel baby, as she emotionally wrote, “The more time goes by the more I lose you all over again.”