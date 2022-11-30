Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter gives birth to her first child

Jorgie Porter is now a mum!

The former Hollyoaks star has given birth to her first child. She and her fiancé, Ollie Piotrowski, have welcomed a beautiful baby boy.

The actress, who is best known for portraying Theresea McQueen on the soap, announced the wonderful news via Instagram this afternoon. Jorgie treated her fans to a gorgeous glimpse of her little one, with a sweet snap of herself, Ollie and her new bundle of joy leaving the hospital.

In her caption, the 34-year-old also decided to share the name of her baby boy.

"Welcome to the family…. Our baby boy ..forest", she gushed in her caption.

In June of this year, Jorgie and Ollie revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple chose to announce their exciting news by sharing a video of their layered hands – as well as the hands of Ollie’s son from a previous relationship, and the paws of the couple’s dog – unfolding to reveal a sonogram. "Hopeful beginnings", Jorgie penned in the video's caption.

The birth of their baby son comes after the couple’s heartbreaking experiences of multiple miscarriages. In August 2021, the pair were devastated when, at a 14-week scan, they were told that Jorgie had lost quadruplets.

Then, in February of this year, Jorgie and Ollie received further tragedy when she miscarried another baby at six weeks, on the day of their engagement party.

We couldn’t be happier for Jorgie and Ollie with the birth of their little one. Congratulations to the new parents!