Hollyoaks’ Jorgie Porter gives adorable update on motherhood

Jorgie Porter has shared a heartwarming glimpse into her personal life!

The Hollyoaks actress is a mum to her 18-month-old son Forest, after welcoming him in November 2022 alongside her fiancé, Ollie Piotrowski.

Now, as she prepares to celebrate her son’s second birthday later this year, Jorgie has now given an update on motherhood, as well as her plans to tie the knot with Ollie.

Speaking to OK! at the BAFTA TV Awards earlier this month, the 36-year-old was quizzed on how she has been finding motherhood so far.

“I honestly didn’t think I’d love it this much. He’s a year and a half now, still a tiny baby in my eyes, but his personality is really starting to come through now, which is gorgeous,” she gushed.

“He’s quite dramatic – no idea who he takes after there. You see him throw himself on the floor and squeal and look up at you, and I’m going, ‘Nah, mate… I need better acting than that!’” she teased further.

“But honestly? It’s the best thing ever. I feel like now I’ve got a reason to do things – even my job. I just want to look after him. He’s our main focus,” Jorgie added.

The soap star was then asked if she “didn’t realise” that she would love becoming a mother, particularly after experiencing a devastating miscarriage of quadruplets in 2021.

“Nope. I honestly didn’t even want babies before I met Ollie. Then I met him and my ovaries were suddenly, like, bursting,” she joked.

Elsewhere, Jorgie also opened up about her hopes to tie the knot with her fiancé Ollie in the future. The pair, who have been together for four years, announced their engagement in December 2021.

Teasing that her BAFTA dress is “really is like a wedding dress”, Jorgie went on to add: “Getting in the mood. I said to Oliver, when we get married – hint, hint – I want it to be something very like this. Got to get our wedding ideas in order, you know?”