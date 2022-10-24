Holly Willoughby wows in pink gown for Pride of Britain awards

The Pride of Britain awards are taking place this evening, and the guests are already starting to arrive!

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram to show off her fabulous gown before heading to the ceremony.

The gorgeous snap showcases the 41-year-old staring wistfully out the window as she wears a beautiful dress from designer Nedro & Nedret.

The dress itself is a one-shouldered strap in a baby pink shade, with additional details of flowers and shimmery silver polka dots as its print.

“Waterproof mascara on and tissues at the ready,” Holly joked in her caption. “On my way to the @prideofbritain… love this night,” she added.

The Pride of Britain awards are taking place in the prestigious Grosvenor House in London this evening, and will be co-hosted by legendary presenter Carol Vorderman and Britain’s Got Talent dancer Ashley Banjo.

The awards ceremony has been an annual event since 1999, and is hosted in coordination with royal charity The Prince’s Trust. Its main purpose is to honour members of the public for remarkable acts of kindness and bravery.

As with each year, anyone of any age could be nominated for a prize from the Pride of Britain Awards. The nomination could be either on the basis of a single act of bravery and selflessness, or a lengthy passion or campaign.

Twelve winners have been selected for each category, and those courageous winners will be revealed this evening at the star-studded event.

Many celebrities will be in attendance at this year’s event, including football legend David Beckham, Spice Girls singer Mel B, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, and actor Michael Sheen.

Although the Pride of Britain awards are taking place this evening, the public will have to wait until this Thursday evening, October 27, to see the ceremony itself. It will be broadcast on ITV from 8pm.

We have no doubt that many tears will be shed tonight!