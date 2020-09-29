Holly Willoughby shares a rare photo of her son on his birthday

Known for being notoriously private when it comes to her family-life, the This Morning presenter, Holly Willoughby celebrated her son Chester’s sixth birthday yesterday, and to commemorate the occasion, she posted a rare photo of her little boy and his elaborate cake.

The three-tiered ‘Chelsea Football Club’ themed cake was coloured blue and white, decorated with stars and a blue jersey which aptly had the name Chester written on it, with the number six underneath.

Adorable, right? Well it seems Holly’s husband might disagree. Holly’s caption on the birthday post started, “If anyone knows my @arsenal loving husband you’ll know how much this Cake for Chester's birthday is killing him…”

Holly shamelessly added, “I blame you entirely @franklampard,” before lovingly commending her son’s individuality, saying, “However that’s our boy all over… marching to the beat of his own drum, spreading absolute joy wherever he goes.”

“We love you so very much Chester Chops… how is my beautiful baby 6 already!” the 39-year-old mum-of-three wrote.

Eager to jump in on the fun, former Chelsea player, Frank Lampard hilariously commented, “Happy Birthday Chester my little Chelsea friend! The boy just has amazing taste in his football teams. Next stop a Chelsea cake for Dan on his birthday and my work is done. Hope he has a great day.”

Meanwhile, former Chelsea football captain, John Terry got in on the action, commenting “Happy Birthday Chester. Loving the Chelsea cake.”

Holly’s This Morning co-star, Rochelle Humes sent her own sweet message, saying, “Happy Birthday lovely Chester,” while Bradley Walsh of The Chase wrote, “Chester !!! What is the matter with you Cockle ???!!! Happy Birthday and UP THE GUNNERS !!!!!!”

Happy Birthday Chester, we hope you had a wonderful day.