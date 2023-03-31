Holly Willoughby reveals her ‘favourite interview of the week’

Holly Willoughby is marking the start of the Easter holidays by revealing who her favourite interview of the week was while hosting This Morning.

Holly admitted that her children were her favourite guests to join her on the couch in a sweet tribute she shared for them earlier today.

13-year-old Harry, 11-year-old Belle, and eight-year-old Chester, whom Holly shares with her husband Dan Baldwin, joined their mum on the This Morning set.

Taking to Instagram to mark the precious moment, the 42-year-old shared an adorable photo of her and her children to her 8.2M followers.

In the snap, the little ones can be seen sitting on the iconic This Morning couch as their mum smiles proudly at them. The children’s faces are hidden as Holly prefers to keep them off of social media for privacy reasons.

Willoughby captioned the cute post, “Favourite interview of the week… the kids popped into @thismorning as they have broken up from school, Soooo lovely having them there. They have grown so much since the last time they were here”.

“So that’s me for two weeks… I’m off to be with them and see if I can break the record for the most chocolate eggs consumed in 24 hours… wish me luck!”, she jokingly added.

Many of the TV presenter’s fans headed to the comments to share their thoughts on the lovely picture and to say how good of a mum Holly is.

“That smile just shows how incredible of a Mum you are… they’re lucky kids. Hope you have the best time off”, wrote one fan.

A second penned, “Have the best time off you'll be missed but enjoy the time off with you're kiddies, see you two weeks”. “They have gotten so grown up. Have a fabulous Easter break with your family and friends”, added another fan.