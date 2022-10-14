Holly Willoughby breaks silence on This Morning’s NTAs win

Holly Willoughby is in a celebratory mood!

The 41-year-old presenter has been discussing This Morning’s win at the NTAs last night.

The morning chat show picked up the award for Best Daytime Show for the fifth year in a row. Holly accepted the accolade with her co-host, Phillip Schofield, along with other members of the This Morning team.

Taking to Instagram after the ceremony, Holly couldn’t help but showcase her delight at the show’s massive achievement.

“Thank you… holy moly… we love you… @thismorning”, the presenter penned, alongside an adorable selfie of herself and Phil during the awards.

“You are the best team, you work so hard to make the show what it is,” she praised the This Morning crew.

As all of the awards are voted for by the British public, Holly ensured that she thanked the show’s loyal viewers. “We want to thank each and every one of you for voting,” she wrote. “you have made this night an absolute dream”.

Lastly, Holly sent her thanks to the ceremony’s organisers, and the host for the evening, presenter Joel Dommett. “thank you also @officialntas for having us,” she concluded. “@joeldommett you are a class act”.

However, This Morning’s win last night did not go off without a hitch. TV critic and broadcaster Scott Bryan noted on Twitter during the NTAs that the win was not well-liked by some.

“A source at the ceremony says that there were some boos in the room when This Morning won an #NTAs, but boos stopped during the speech,” Scott tweeted.

This comes after Holly and Phil were steeped in controversy after being accused of ‘queue-skipping’, when they were fast-tracked into Westminster Hall to see the late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state last month.

The pair subsequently apologised for any offence caused, but stood their ground and insisted that they did nothing wrong.

"None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone's place in the queue and no-one filed past the Queen. We of course respected those rules,” Holly stated to their viewers on This Morning.

"However, we realise that it may have looked like something else, and therefore totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump a queue,” she pleaded.

Congratulations to This Morning on their huge win!