Holiday highlights with must-watch family films on NOW for Easter fun

It’s officially the Easter season, and for parents, that means a two-week break from school is well underway. With many families staying indoors due to a gloomy weather forecast for the week ahead, parents might find themselves scrambling for ways to keep the kids occupied at home.

But fear not! After exhausting all the egg hunts, arts and crafts, and colouring sessions, if you’re seeking new ways to keep everyone entertained and smiling, NOW has you covered with a vast selection of family movies to enjoy this Easter.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

A household favourite, Paw Patrol needs no introduction. Join Ryder and the patrol on a new adventure in "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie." When a magical meteor crash-lands in Adventure City, the PAW Patrol crew gains superpowers. With Adventure City’s fate hanging in the balance, it's up to the pups to save the day. Get ready for edge-of-your-seat excitement for kids and adults alike!

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Bringing a hint of nostalgia for parents and pure joy for little ones, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is an animated treat for the whole family. Follow Mario and Luigi on an epic journey as they navigate an underground labyrinth to rescue Princess Peach from the clutches of Bowser. It’s a nostalgic trip down memory lane mixed with new adventures for younger viewers.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Join Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Mikey in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" for a full feature-length adventure. The brothers are back, fighting to regain the love of New Yorkers while taking down an army of evil mutants. With a star-studded voice cast including John Cena, Jackie Chan, and Seth Rogan, it’s guaranteed to be feel-good viewing for the whole family.

The LEGO Movie

Bringing the beloved building-block toys to life, "The LEGO Movie" is a delightful adventure for viewers of all ages. Follow an ordinary LEGO construction worker as he embarks on a mission to stop an evil tyrant from destroying the world. Packed with absurd and delightful characters, this movie promises laughs and entertainment for the entire family.

Matilda

A timeless classic, "Matilda" brings Roald Dahl’s beloved novel to life on screen. Follow the story of Matilda Wormwood, a gifted girl who stands up against a tyrannical school principal, Miss Trunchbull, using her newfound powers. It’s a heartwarming tale of courage and resilience that continues to captivate audiences of all ages.

Stream all these fantastic films on NOW with a Cinema Membership.