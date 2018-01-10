Syphilis, Gonorrhea, Chlamydia and Herpes: STI diagnoses on the rise

Now would be the time to get yourself checked if you have any suspicions that there might be some odd behaviour happening in your nether regions, because STI numbers in Ireland are on the rise.

New figures from the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that HIV, Syphilis, Gonorrhea, Chlamydia and Herpes have all seen an increase in diagnoses.

Chlamydia remains Ireland's most wide-spread sexually transmitted infection, with Gonorrhea and Herpes following in second and third place.

Chlamydia cases have risen from 6247 in 2016 to 6896 in 2017, and it's maintaining it's top spot on the STI charts.

Symptoms of the disease include abnormal vaginal discharge and a burning sensation when urinating, and can impact fertility if left untreated.

However, it is completely curable.

Gonorrhea on the other hand has seen an increase of 18.6pc.

Gonorrhoea is a bacterial infection that can be treated and cured with specific antibiotics, according to the HSE.

The symptoms include yellowish or greenish-white vaginal discharge, itching and burning or pain when peeing.

Herpes is also on the rise, with an increase of 19.6pc.

Syphilis has seen a dramatic increase of 50.4pc. Symptoms include genital sores, flu-like symptoms and muscle aches.

69pc of those with STIs were aged under 30, according to the report.

To protect yourself from STIs, make sure to use condoms during every sexual encounter, and avail of free, regular STI screenings.