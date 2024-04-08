Hilary Duff shares pregnancy update with sweet bump photos

Hilary Duff has shared a new insight into her pregnancy.

The Lizzie McGuire star announced the exciting news that she is expecting her fourth child, her third with her husband Matthew Koma, back in December.

Hilary and Matthew are already parents to two daughters – five-year-old Banks and three-year-old Mae. Duff is also Mum to her 12-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

As her due date for baby number four approaches, Hilary has penned a funny tribute to her husband alongside some sweet bump photos.

Hilary posted photos of her and Matthew from a pregnancy photoshoot to her 26.9M Instagram followers.

In the snaps, Hilary’s blossoming baby bump is on display as she and Koma cuddle up in front of the camera.

In the caption, the 36-year-old left a message for Matthew and joked, “4 kids is a truly wild choice. And while you rage the farmers market with the kids after 4 nights of shows and late nights so I can get some sleep and not hear mom mom mama mommy mooooom just know this only works because of you”.

Adding a new glimpse into her pregnancy experience so far, Hilary said, “Also on a separate note…. Why can I sleep during the day this late in pregnancy and not at night”.

A whole host of fans and famous faces took to the comments to compliment the gorgeous pictures and send well wishes to Hilary.

A Walk to Remember actress Mandy Moore penned, “The best. We just ran into them at the market. Matt is super dad for sure. We love you guys”.

“You guys are too cute,”, wrote TV personality Amanda Kloots.

Comedian Chris Klemens added, “You deserve the world.. so happy for you (except for the no sleep part lol)”.

Hilary announced the news of her fourth baby on December 12 while showcasing her family's annual Christmas card for last year.

Inside the card, it said, “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”.