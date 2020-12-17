Hilary Duff reveals the Lizzie McGuire reboot has been cancelled

It’s a sad day for Lizzie McGuire fans, as Hilary Duff makes the announcement revealing that the Lizzie McGuire reboot set for Disney+ has now officially been cancelled.

“I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen,” the former Disney Channel star wrote in her announcement post which she shared to Instagram on Wednesday night.

“I’ve been so honoured to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me.”

“I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves,” Hilary added.

“We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, and I promise everyone tried their best but the stars just didn’t align.”

“Hey now, this is what 2020s made of,” she concluded, referencing her infamous song from the 2003 Lizzie McGuire Movie.

The Lizzie McGuire reboot was supposed to follow Lizzie as she navigates her 30’s while living in New York. Several stars from the original series were set to reprise their roles including both of Lizzie’s parents, who were played by Hallie Todd and Robert Carradine, Lizzie’s brother Matt, played by Jake Thomas, as well as Lizzie’s loveable best friend Gordo, played by Adam Goldberg.

Sadly though, it was just not meant to be.