Hilary Duff on The Lizzie McGuire Movie – 15 years after its’ release

The Lizzie McGuire Movie was arguably one of the most defining of our generation.

From Gordo and Ethan's unlikely kinship to Lizzie's stellar on-stage moment, we we're all empowered by the film's central message of friendship over love interests, despite how appealing they may seem.

Hilary Duff sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss her thoughts on the movie, and divulge some of her favourite memories from it 15 years on.

A post shared by Email My Heart Film Club (@emailmyheartfc) on Mar 26, 2018 at 12:30pm PDT

Originally coming out in 2003, the film follows Lizzie and her school friends (and enemies) on a trip to Rome.

Queue Vespas, throwing coins into fountains and falling in love with half of Rome's most popular singing duo.

Understandably, Lizze most enjoyed one of the films iconic montages – showing her dressed up in crazy couture creations.

A post shared by liv ren @olivia.renard (@callipygou.s) on Dec 5, 2017 at 9:55pm PST

'It was really fun to be on the catwalk, and change clothes a bunch of times, and be in a bubble-wrap dress,' she told THR.

Prepare for some serious nostalgia: