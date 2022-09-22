Hilary Duff & Mandy Moore are ‘friendship goals’ in new baby shower pics

Fans are all saying the same thing about Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore’s friendship after the A Cinderella Story star shared snaps from Mandy’s baby shower.

Hilary shared gorgeous photos from the special celebration to her 22.8M Instagram followers and fans of the actress were obsessing over the pair’s friendship in the comments.

The Lizzie McGuire star sweetly captioned the post, “Sweet Mandy! Another boy lucky beyond to call you mama! Loved celebrating you and the new Goldsmith babe last week with delicious food and good company”.

She added, “Your smile is contagious and you were/ (kinda always) glowing bright!”.

Fans went wild in the comment section with one saying, “Two of my millennial queens as besties? I love this!”.

“Hilary and Mandy is the friendship I didn’t know I needed”, wrote a second fan while another said, “This is the friend group I’d totally be in”.

“Idk why but this friendship between two women I’ve never met is so so important to me”, penned a fourth fan. “Love this friendship”, “Two of the sweetest Hollywood gals ever”, added more followers of the women.

This Is Us star, Mandy, also left a comment under the beautiful collection of photos and sweet tribute, writing, “Love you, Hil! Thanks for being there and being such an incredible example of the mama we all strive to be!! Xoxoxo”.

Duff is mum to three children- three-year-old Banks and 17-month-old Mae, whom she shares with her husband Matthew Koma. She also has a 10-year-old son named Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Mandy Moore announced she was expecting her second child with her husband Taylor Goldsmith in June of this year. They are already proud parents to 19-month-old August.