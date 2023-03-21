Hilary Duff enjoys Disney trip with her rarely-seen children

Hilary Duff is celebrating her eldest child’s birthday by taking him on a magical trip with his younger sister.

The Lizzie McGuire actress treated her son Luca to a trip to Disneyland to mark him turning 11 years old, and brought four-year-old Banks with them on the day out too.

Hilary shared some adorable photos from the trip to her 25M Instagram followers on her Stories.

One snap shows Luca, dressed in a Star Wars hat, trying his best to take the enchanted Excalibur sword out of the stone, while another shows him surrounded by a group of his friends.

The A Cinderella Story star also shared a video of her middle child enjoying a go on the spinning teacups and excitedly dancing as she waits in line to go on a ride.

Sharing images to her Instagram Stories, Duff described Disneyland as her ‘happy place’ and said she had the ‘best day’ with her children.

The mum-of-three recently shared a tribute for her son after going on a camping trip with him and his classmates. “Holding on to these times where he still wants to hang with me and have me around. So proud of this boy and all of his friends”, she penned.

Hilary welcomed Luca into the world in 2012 with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. The 35-year-old went on to marry singer Matthew Koma and had their daughter Banks in 2018.

Hilary and Matthew are also proud parents to Mae, whom they welcomed into the world in March 2021.

Matthew shared a sweet tribute to Luca on his Instagram along with photos of him over the years. He wrote, “It’s my guy’s 11th birthday today and I love him so much”.