Hilary Duff celebrates daughter turning 4 at Harry Styles concert

Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff celebrated her daughter’s fourth birthday in the best way possible- by taking her to a Harry Styles concert.

Hilary shared a touching post about her daughter Banks with a sweet birthday message and adorable snaps to her 23.2M Instagram followers.

The cute collection of snaps show Banks now and go all the way back to when Hilary was still pregnant with her.

The moving caption reads, “B.A.N.K.S- you emit the most powerful sparkly happy essence I’ve ever been around!!! The unicorn of our family. The stories we have on you bring us the most joy!”.

“Keep lighting up the world baby girl! 4 years with you have gone by in a blink! And every moment is cherished… happy birthday to a really cool kid. We love you maximum”, the 35-year-old added.

Hilary’s husband, Matthew Koma, then shared a sweet video of their daughter at the Harry Styles concert looking entranced by the performer and singing her heart out to Watermelon Sugar.

The singer wrote, “Happy 4th Birthday Banks Bair. May you always sing with the most engaged and concerned look on your face. Love you more than you’ll grow up to love Dawes”.

Many famous faces and fans alike commented on the birthday posts to wish the little one a happy birthday.

High School Musical’s Ashley Tisdale wrote, “Happy birthday banks!!”, while model Ireland Baldwin penned, “happy birthday!”.

“So much love for the little unicorn. Happy Birthday, Banks!!!”, added TV personality Allison Hagendorf.

A fan of the A Cinderella Story actress jokingly said, “I’ve never been so jealous of a 4 year old…”, and we couldn’t agree more!

We only wish we were singing along to Watermelon Sugar at Harry’s concert, but in the meantime, we hope Banks had the best time at the show as she celebrates turning four.