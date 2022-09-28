Hilaria Baldwin posts adorable tribute to newborn daughter Ilaria

Hilaria Baldwin is in a newborn bubble!

The 38-year-old yoga instructor and her husband, Alec Baldwin, welcomed their seventh child, a daughter named Ilaria, into the world on September 22.

Earlier today, Hilaria posted a beautiful message to her new baby daughter on social media, alongside a gorgeous video of her cradling Ilaria and stroking her head.

“Dear Ilaria, tonight you will be 6 days old and if you ever read this, I want you to know how happy we are that you came into our lives,” she began in her lengthy caption.

“Our names mean “happy,” and to share this connection with you feels like an honor to me,” Hilaria wrote, referring to the similar name she shares with her baby girl.

Hilaria admitted that life as a mum-of-seven isn’t easy. “We are exhausted, trying to juggle this transition…trying to be as good parents as possible to your siblings, trying to be as present and active as possible, while also trying to have compassion for my body that I just had a baby,” she explained to her 978K Instagram followers.

“It’s a hard balance and one that I don’t think I do very well, since it pulls at my heart in such a painful way when I feel I’m not giving enough to all my children. Mom guilt…it’s real,” she penned candidly.

Hilaria went on to sympathise with her fellow mums. “Every mother knows how wonderful and hard it is to have a baby, and that we often feel that we’re never enough. And unfortunately, every mother knows we just have to suck it up and continue on. I want to do my very best to change it for all women, including you and your sisters,” she promised Ilaria.

The influencer further detailed her daughter’s name, and how much it means to her. “I named you in honor of happiness and the mothers in our family who came before you. Our name means happy in all languages. A few letters different here and there…same meaning,” Hilaria inscribed.

“Hija mía, sometimes we have to lean into happiness, choose the warm and supportive people, because there are so many, and dial down the negativity to absorb as little of it as possible.”

Hilaria concluded her post with a sweet message to her new bundle of joy. “May we live happy, Ilaria, and may our names always be a strong, feminist reminder. I love you always, mama.”

We hope Hilaria is enjoying bonding with her new baby daughter!