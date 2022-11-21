Hilaria Baldwin explains how one-year-old daughter got a black eye

Hilaria Baldwin's second youngest child has unfortunately received a black eye and now the yoga instructor has revealed the reason why her one-year-old daughter has the bruise in a recent photo she shared of her.

Hilaria, wife of actor Alec Baldwin, took to Instagram to post a photo of her daughter María Lucía, whose nickname is Marilú, with a very sore-looking black eye and runny nose.

The mum-of-seven explained the ‘scary’ incident, which involved a metal table, that led to her 20-month-old receiving the bruise, and shared that she was not home when it occurred.

“You’ll see this shiner for a while (and hopefully less of a runny nose…ugh this time of year). I was out with my oldest 4 yesterday and got that awful call that makes your heart sink, telling me Marilú had fallen and hit her face on a metal table leg”.

“She’s ok, thank goodness… it was just scary and will be bruised for a while”, she added.

Many of Hilaria’s online followers rushed to the comments to share that they were relieved the tot is ‘ok’, and wishing her to get better soon.

One follower wrote, “Ahh baby. Sending so much love. Glad she’s ok”, while a second penned, “Little darling. Hope she feels better soon and is in no pain”.

A third fan of the yoga instructor kindly added, “Sending her vibes for a quick recovery and some peace for you mama!”.

It's Complicated star Alec Baldwin also commented on the post to say, "Oh… Ludi".

Hilaria and Alec welcomed Marilú into the world in February 2021. Earlier this year when the 38-year-old was paying tribute to Marilú for her birthday, she wrote, “You are such a light in our lives and we are so grateful every day that you are here with us. We love you our daughter”.

The couple are parents to six other children- Carmen (9), Rafael (7), Leonardo (6), Romeo (4), Eduardo (2) and Ilaria, who was born in September of this year.