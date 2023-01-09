Highly anticipated trailer for You: Season 4 has dropped

The new trailer for the fourth season of You has just dropped and we’re on the edge of our seats.

The clip, released by Netflix earlier today, shows Joe adopting an entire new identity of professor Jonathan Moore in London, after escaping from his troubled past.

As he tries not to slip back into his old obsessive self, we see Joe receive anonymous texts that leave him looking worried.

Before the trailer ends, Joe, played by Penn Badgley, adds, “One of you is watching me. One of you is hiding in plain sight. So, who are you?”.

Netflix has revealed the new season of You will be released in two parts, with Part One being added to the streaming site on February 9, while Part Two will be released on March 9.

Netflix’s synopsis of the latest series on the hit show describes Joe Goldberg fleeing to Europe to escape his messy past after his previous life went up in flames.

Joe is now in a new role of playing detective as he discovers he might not be the only killer in London. He must identify and stop whoever is targeting his friend group of wealthy socialites in order to save his future.

Check out the trailer for You: Season 4 below: