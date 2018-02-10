Hey witches: Here’s the first look at Salem in the Sabrina re-boot

If you're anything like us, you grew up watching Sabrina Spellman in Sabrina the Teenage Witch navigating the murky waters of teenhood coupled with the pressures of casually being a half-witch.

While we may have been obsessed with Sabrina herself, our favourite character had to be the satirical genius SALEM.

The talking cat narrated many of Sabrina's adventures, and we're delighted that he will be making a reappearance in the edgy re-make.

Much to the delight of 90s and 00s kids, Netflix intends to bring back the legendary characters, but with a twist.

The currently untitled series, based on the Archie comic The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been snapped up by the streaming service for an initial two seasons, according to Deadline.

Riverdale writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and director Lee Toland Krieger are set to work on the pilot.

It was Aguirre-Sacasa who tweeted the big reveal of the new Salem over on Twitter.

Looking slightly sleeker in his modern remake, we're dying to find out if he will be voiced by Nick Bakay this time around.

We just don't think we can picture Salem Saberhagen with anyone elses' vocals.