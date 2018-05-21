He’s here! Chrissy Teigen shares the first photo her baby boy

Model Chrissy Teigen and husband, John Legend have shared the first picture of their second child.

Teigen announced the arrival of their first son on Twitter on May 16.

Taking to Instagram, the model uploaded the sweetest picture of their newborn, along with his name.

The adorable snap was captioned:

"Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"

The couple is also parents to Luna, who turned two last month.

It seems that their little boy resembles his big sister.

The mum-of-two took to Twitter to say they have the "same nose."

Same nose! He is a few weeks early so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love. https://t.co/cASCxh6PvR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 18, 2018

John Legend according to Refinery29, revealed details of how the newest member of the family got his name.

On the Billboard Music Awards red carpet, the singer said his children's names always have a sprinkling of musical history.

Inspired by one of the most influential jazz musicians, baby Miles got his name from the great Miles Davis.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 13, 2018 at 2:31pm PDT

Little Luna didn't miss out either, as her name links back to the incredible Nina Simone.

"We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens, and every name we give to our kids will have a little bit of musical history," Legend said.

"So Miles, of course, is the same name as the great Miles Davis."