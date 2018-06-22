‘I really don’t care’: Why Melania Trump’s jacket is controversial AF

Image: Instagram / flotus

Melania Trump's visit to an immigrant children's shelter yesterday drew plenty of attention due to a particular sartorial choice she made.

The 48-year-old headed down to the US-Mexican border on Thursday via a plane leaving from Andrews Air Force Base, according to CNN.

Press travelling with the first lady noticed that the olive green jacket she wore when boarding reads 'I really don't care. Do u?' in white writing on the back.

She also wore it when deplaning at the Andrews Air Force Base after her visit.

While boarding a plane to visit the detained children at the border, Melania Trump wore this jacket with the words ‘I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?' written across the back. I’m shocked at the audacity, ignorance, and the utter lack of empathy. pic.twitter.com/5539VWnvC3 — Rowayda (@row_volution) 21 June 2018

Her choice in jacket, which was first reported on by the Daily Mail, has caused quite a bit of backlash due to the serious nature of her visit and the public uproar around President Donald Trump's border policy.

In response to the criticism directed at Melania, East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham issued a statement saying:

"It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe."

Today's visit to #Texas to spend time with children & thank the many hardworking individuals helping to care for them was very meaningful. Thank you to @SecAzar @HHSGOV for traveling w me today & the care you are giving these children in such a difficult time. pic.twitter.com/P5orrJ4k6p — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) 22 June 2018

President Trump claimed that the jacket's slogan was aimed at the media.

"'I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?' written on the back of Melania's jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!" he tweeted.