Five stars who could play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid remake

Harry Styles has declined the role of Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid remake and we're honestly gutted about it. However, Harry isn’t the only actor who could play the dashing prince.

We decided to put together a list of who should play Eric now that Harry is out of the running and we’ve got to admit it’s a tough call.

1: Ian Harding.

Ian played English teacher and Aria’s beau on Pretty Little Liars. We may have swooned over Ezra and his charming ways in the earlier seasons, but we were swiftly creeped out when he was revealed as ‘A’. Ian may be a talented actor, but we can’t help but feel like he’s a little bit too old for this role?

2: Shawn Mendes

Lost In Japan singer Shawn Mendes has also been tipped as a potential Prince Eric, but other than his resemblance to the dashing royal, he doesn’t really suit the role considering he has no acting experience.

Shawn mendes is the real prince Eric #shawniseric pic.twitter.com/fPV3zrz3jp — Tena (@Tena91976446) July 9, 2019

3: Darren Criss

Glee and American Crime Story actor Darren Criss is one of the strongest contenders for the role of Prince Eric. The Emmy award winning star has already played Eric in a live performance of The Little Mermaid at The Hollywood Bowl. He certainly looks the part.

4: Timothée Chalamet

The Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name actor is one of the most popular young actors at the moment so we’re not surprised to see his name mentioned alongside Harry Styles. However, with so many upcoming projects, including a role in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, we feel like Mr Chalamet may be too busy for this project.

5: Sebastian Stan

I, Tonya and Captain America actor Sebastian Stan would be the perfect Prince Eric. Are we slightly biased because we’ve been madly in love with him since he played Carter Baizen on Gossip Girl? Yes… but seriously, can someone give Sebastian Stan the role of Ariel's true love?

Okay guys….. Here me out…. I’ve been thinking about it and Sebastian Stan is the perfect choice for Prince Eric….. pic.twitter.com/WOuKUKAVp8 — Thanos (@ImTheRealThanos) July 8, 2019

Who do you want to play Prince Eric?