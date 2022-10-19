Here’s where you can buy Meghan Markle’s shirt to support Iranian women

Meghan Markle has been making a statement with fashion!

The Duchess of Sussex visited the headquarters of streaming service Spotify yesterday in Los Angeles, to attend their Women@Spotify event. The mother-of-two has an exclusive deal with the platform to produce her weekly podcast, Archetypes.

For the event, Meghan chose to wear a black t-shirt with the words “Women, Life, Freedom” written in Farsi in a white font. The Duchess decided to wear the t-shirt as an act of solidarity with women and girls in Iran, who are currently protesting for their right to choose to wear a hijab.

The protests were ignited last month after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, when she was arrested by the Iranian morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly.

At Spotify’s headquarters, Meghan posed for photos with the president of her company Archewell, Mandana Dayani, as well as the executive vice president of global communications, Ashley Hansen. Both women are Iranian, which only made Meghan’s show of support even more powerful.

After the event, Mandana took to Instagram to share how much it meant to her and other Iranian women to see the Duchess of Sussex publicly supporting their cause.

Credit: Mandana Dayani Instagram

“I am so grateful to work with incredible women like Meghan and my fellow Iranian colleague and friend, Ashley Momtaheni, as we continue to highlight the bravery and courage of the women and young girls on the frontlines of one of the most important feminist movements of our lives,” she penned.

Mandana went on to explain how the Duchess discussed the situation in Iran during the Women@Spotify event. “Meghan spoke about the revolution being led by women and young girls in Iran, the courage and bravery they show every day, and their leadership and advocacy of basic human rights: women, life, freedom,” she noted.

Mandana ended her caption by thanking Meghan for highlighting the situation in Iran to her far-reaching audience. “As an Iranian woman who fled her home country in pursuit of these very freedoms, I could not have been more grateful for how she chooses, again and again, to advocate for women around the world,” she concluded. “Proud day at Archewell, and especially for me and Ashley Momtaheni.”

If you want to show solidarity with Iranian women like the Duchess of Sussex has, you can purchase the t-shirt she wore on the website Etsy.