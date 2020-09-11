Here’s where to shop Ashley Roberts’ fabulous denim set

Ashley Roberts stepped out in this fabulous two-piece denim set the other day, and we absolutely fell in love with it.

The Pussycat Dolls singer was on her way to Heart FM when she was spotted wearing this snazzy outfit, featuring a cropped jacket which consisted of blue denim and an unusual yarn fabric, paired with a matching mini-skirt and plain white t-shirt tucked in.

Ashley completed her look with nude stilettos, fashion-forward small sunglasses, and a beige handbag to carry all of her essentials.

We absolutely adore the attention to detail that went into these gorgeous garments.The blue cropped jacket is beautifully embellished with pearl buttons, in varying shapes and sizes, while the sleeves offer a very subtle but on-trend, shoulder-puff, with extravagant cuffs at the wrists.

The matching mini-skirt ticks all of our boxes. Not only does it have actual pockets, but it’s also super flattering since it cinches you in at the waist and has an extra frill of denim fabric at the top of the skirt, adding a little pizazz to a basic piece.

Lucky for us, this complete look is conveniently available from the one and only River Island. That’s right, ladies! You can pick up this very outfit right from your high-street.

Both pieces come in sizes ranging from 6 to 18, and altogether will cost you €130, with the jacket priced at €80 and the skirt priced at €50. If you’re looking for a unique transitional piece this autumn, to help you make a statement, then pick up this fabulous set from River Island, available online and in stores.