Here’s what toy was the Christmas best-seller the year you were born
Pouring over the Argos catalogue when we scribbled our Christmas lists was a rite of passage, and as the custom passes down through the generations, the retailer has decided to release a list of the top toys they have sold over the past 45 years.
Get ready to hop aboard a nostalgia train, from Star Wars to Lego and even the good old Game Boy – you'll be brought back to those cherished childhood memories.
While reading through the list, we were drawn straight to our own year of birth, so scroll on, dear reader, to find your own:
1973 – Shrinky Dinks
1974 – Risk board game
1975 – Othello boardgame
1976 – Stretch Armstrong
1977 – Star Wars toys, including figurines of Luke, Darth & R2D2
1978 – Dungeons & Dragons
1979 – Strawberry Shortcake
1980 – Hungry Hippos board game
1981 – Rubik’s Cube
1982 – Lego train set – Lego 255 basic train set
1983 – Strawberry Shortcake 5” Scented Doll in mint
1984 – Cabbage patch dolls
1985 – Transformers City Commander Ultra Magnus
1986 – Lazer tag
1987 – Sylvanian Families – the grow bear family
1988 – Ghostbusters Proton Park
1989 – Optimus Prime – Transformers Evolution Optimus Prime 2 Pack
1990 – Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles action figures
1991 – Gameboy
1992 – Barbie, weekend Barbie with denim outfit
1993 – Thunderbirds Tracey Island
1994 – Power Rangers Action Figures 1995 – POGs
1996 – Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Action Figure
1997 – Tamagotchi blue and pink model
1998 – Teksta the dog
1999 – Bob the Builder 2000 – Furby
2001 – Who Wants to be a Millionaire board game
2002 – Bratz Dolls – Jade and Cloe
2003 – Beyblades
2004 – Robosapiens
2005 – BMX Bike
2006 – Xbox 360
2007 – Nintendo Wii
2008 – In the Night Garden Iggle Piggle
2009 – Disney High School Musical 3 Dance Mat (Playstation II)
2010 – Zhu Zhu/Go Go Pet Hamsters
2011 – Leapfrog LeapPad Explore Tablet/Electronic Test Tube
2012 – Skylanders Giants/Nerf Gun
2013 – Furby Boom
2014 – Frozen snow globe
2015 – Barbie Saddle n Ride/Star Wars The Force Awakens Kylo Ren Deluxe Electronic Light Sabre/Pie Face
2016 – Hatchimals purple egg
2017 – Cozmo white robot
