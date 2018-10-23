SHEmazing!
Here’s what toy was the Christmas best-seller the year you were born

Pouring over the Argos catalogue when we scribbled our Christmas lists was a rite of passage, and as the custom passes down through the generations, the retailer has decided to release a list of the top toys they have sold over the past 45 years.

Get ready to hop aboard a nostalgia train, from Star Wars to Lego and even the good old Game Boy – you'll be brought back to those cherished childhood memories.

1973 – Shrinky Dinks

1974 – Risk board game

1975 – Othello boardgame​​​​​​​

1977 – Star Wars toys, including figurines of Luke, Darth & R2D2​​​​​​​

1978 – Dungeons & Dragons

1979 – Strawberry Shortcake

1980 – Hungry Hippos board game

1982 – Lego train set – Lego 255 basic train set

1983 – Strawberry Shortcake 5” Scented Doll in mint

1984 – Cabbage patch dolls 

1985 – Transformers City Commander Ultra Magnus

1987 – Sylvanian Families – the grow bear family

1988 – Ghostbusters Proton Park 

1989 – Optimus Prime – Transformers Evolution Optimus Prime 2 Pack

1990 – Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles action figures 

1991 – Gameboy​​​​​​​

1993 – Thunderbirds Tracey Island

1994 – Power Rangers Action Figures 1995 – POGs​​​​​​​

1996 – Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Action Figure

1997 – Tamagotchi blue and pink model

1999 – Bob the Builder 2000 – Furby​​​​​​​

2001 – Who Wants to be a Millionaire board game

2002 – Bratz Dolls – Jade and Cloe​​​​​​​

2003 – Beyblades​​​​​​​

2004 – Robosapiens​​​​​​​

2005 – BMX Bike

2006 – Xbox 360

2007 – Nintendo Wii

2008 – In the Night Garden Iggle Piggle 

2010 – Zhu Zhu/Go Go Pet Hamsters

2011 – Leapfrog LeapPad Explore Tablet/Electronic Test Tube

2012 – Skylanders Giants/Nerf Gun

2014 – Frozen snow globe

2015 – Barbie Saddle n Ride/Star Wars The Force Awakens Kylo Ren Deluxe Electronic Light Sabre/Pie Face

2016 – Hatchimals purple egg

2017 – Cozmo white robot

Feature image: Bing

