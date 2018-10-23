Here’s what toy was the Christmas best-seller the year you were born

Pouring over the Argos catalogue when we scribbled our Christmas lists was a rite of passage, and as the custom passes down through the generations, the retailer has decided to release a list of the top toys they have sold over the past 45 years.

Get ready to hop aboard a nostalgia train, from Star Wars to Lego and even the good old Game Boy – you'll be brought back to those cherished childhood memories.

While reading through the list, we were drawn straight to our own year of birth, so scroll on, dear reader, to find your own:

1973 – Shrinky Dinks

1974 – Risk board game

1975 – Othello boardgame​​​​​​​

1976 – Stretch Armstrong

1977 – Star Wars toys, including figurines of Luke, Darth & R2D2​​​​​​​

1978 – Dungeons & Dragons

1979 – Strawberry Shortcake

1980 – Hungry Hippos board game

1981 – Rubik’s Cube

1982 – Lego train set – Lego 255 basic train set

1983 – Strawberry Shortcake 5” Scented Doll in mint

1984 – Cabbage patch dolls

1985 – Transformers City Commander Ultra Magnus

1986 – Lazer tag

1987 – Sylvanian Families – the grow bear family

1988 – Ghostbusters Proton Park

1989 – Optimus Prime – Transformers Evolution Optimus Prime 2 Pack

1990 – Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles action figures

1991 – Gameboy​​​​​​​

1992 – Barbie, weekend Barbie with denim outfit

1993 – Thunderbirds Tracey Island

1994 – Power Rangers Action Figures 1995 – POGs​​​​​​​

1996 – Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Action Figure

1997 – Tamagotchi blue and pink model

1998 – Teksta the dog

1999 – Bob the Builder 2000 – Furby​​​​​​​

2001 – Who Wants to be a Millionaire board game

2002 – Bratz Dolls – Jade and Cloe​​​​​​​

2003 – Beyblades​​​​​​​

2004 – Robosapiens​​​​​​​

2005 – BMX Bike

2006 – Xbox 360

2007 – Nintendo Wii

2008 – In the Night Garden Iggle Piggle

2009 – Disney High School Musical 3 Dance Mat (Playstation II)

2010 – Zhu Zhu/Go Go Pet Hamsters

2011 – Leapfrog LeapPad Explore Tablet/Electronic Test Tube

2012 – Skylanders Giants/Nerf Gun

2013 – Furby Boom

2014 – Frozen snow globe

2015 – Barbie Saddle n Ride/Star Wars The Force Awakens Kylo Ren Deluxe Electronic Light Sabre/Pie Face

2016 – Hatchimals purple egg

2017 – Cozmo white robot

